The north
10 years ago
June 13, 2013: The state comptroller’s office gave the city of Watertown such a glowing fiscal report Wednesday that Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham took two large charges on its finances back to City Hall with him as souvenirs. In a press conference at the Best Western, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli praised Watertown’s financial stability and decisions that local officials have made to keep the city’s fiscal outlook so healthy. The city has maintained a stable tax base, developed healthy revenue streams and built up rainy day reserves, he said. At the press conference Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith agreed that city leaders have worked hard to reduce debt, keeping a healthy fund balance during times of “economic fluctuations” so the city could maintain its infrastructure.
25 years ago
June 13, 1998: Landowners have been flocking to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for advice on goose-proofing their lawns following one of the most successful Canada geese breeding seasons on record. “All I can tell you is a number of people have called about geese coming onto their lawns and making a lot of mess,” said Joseph E. Lamendola, the state DEC wildlife biologist. “When they’re all done with your lawn, you can hardly walk on it.” The number of complaints has risen sharply this year and coincides with a 20 percent increase in the number of breeding pairs of geese in New York.
50 years ago
June 13, 1973: An 18-year-old city youth suffered minor injuries Tuesday night when he rammed his bicycle into a turning car. Mark Loftus, 832 Holcomb St., sustained a cut lip and scratched arm at 9:40 p.m. when he failed to see the southbound car of Jack W. Weston, 28, of 471 VanDuze St. turn into a driveway at 432 Dimmick St. City police said after the youth’s bike struck the right front door the boy was thrown over the car to the pavement.
75 years ago
June 13, 1948: Reports in regard to results of the chest X-ray surveys made during the week of May 17 were completed and mailed to adults on Friday. There were 1,084 adults who received chest X-rays and 1,569 students. The school physician will have results on all school children who were X-rayed. Dr. S. E. Simpson, superintendent of the Jefferson county sanitarium, read the films. Only 20 persons were asked to return to the sanatorium clinic for further study.
100 years ago
June 13, 1923: The new Thousand Islands Country club of Alexandria Bay, which represents an expenditure of $300,000, will be formally opened June 30.
125 years ago
June 13, 1898: Tomorrow the steamer Charlotte of Rochester will begin to make daily trips between Sackets Harbor and Henderson Harbor and Stony Island, connecting with all passenger trains at Sackets Harbor.
150 years ago
June 13, 1873: A man set a hen in Ogdensburg and moved off the premises, obtaining the consent of his landlady that she might be undisturbed. The next tenant removed the nest, hen, eggs and all across the street, and the eggs failed to come to life. The owner thereof recovered $10 and costs. They were “game” eggs.
The world
1901–present
1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade up 5th Avenue in New York City.
1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.
1977 – Convicted Martin Luther King Jr. assassin James Earl Ray is recaptured after escaping from prison three days before.
1994 – A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, blames recklessness by Exxon and Captain Joseph Hazelwood for the Exxon Valdez disaster, allowing victims of the oil spill to seek $15 billion in damages.
2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.
