The north
10 years ago
Aug. 18, 2013: Under a large white tent with seats filled and spectators pooling on foot at the side, historian Brian Phillips discussed the history and community significance of the Thousand Island Bridge. The lecture was part of the bridge’s 75th anniversary open house, celebrated outside the welcome center. The bridge was constructed throughout 1937, with a dedication ceremony Aug. 18, 1938. The ceremony was attended by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Canadian Prime Minister William L. Mackenzie King. There was an audience of 25,000.
25 years ago
Aug. 18, 1998: It’s a small chapel on a small island. But to residents of Grenell Island, the stone chapel looms large as a symbol of the legacy left by those who settled on the island around the turn of the century. Grenell Island is south of Wellesley Island, between Clayton and Alexandria Bay. Roger C. Richards, co-president of the chapel organization, said the nondenominational chapel is a popular gathering place for the inhabitants of the island’s 60 cottages. The island itself is rich in history and is named for Samuel and Lucy Grenell, who acquired the island in the mid-1800s and also aided in the construction of the chapel. The Grenell family slowly sold off lots.
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1973: A ‘mini’ discount store, Dixie Discount, will be open soon in the building at 139 E. Main St., Gouverneur, formerly occupied by Banner Discount., Inc, according to an announcement by Robert Miller of New York City, owner of the Elmira Discount store.
75 years ago
Aug. 18, 1948: Secretary of Defense James V. Forrestal left from the Massena airport for Washington, D.C. aboard a C-54 transport yesterday afternoon. He had motored to Massena from Ogdensburg, where he had participated in the bicentennial celebration at Ogdensburg.
100 years ago
Aug. 18, 1923: The heart of Buffalo’s flapperdons skipped a beat this morning when news of the Marriage of its idol, Donald Burroughs, to Helen Neff, formerly of Watertown, seeped through the iron-clad armor in which the information had been packed since the ceremony on Aug. 7.
125 years ago
Aug. 18, 1898: Frank G. Hall, of J.S. Baird’s jewelry establishment, has received a large and impregnable square of hardtack from Camp Black, compliments of Edward S. Stanley of the 203rd regiment.
150 years ago
Aug. 18, 1873: A lunatic dragging a ball and chain escaped from the County House Sunday. He was recovered.
