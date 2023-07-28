The north
10 years ago
July 28, 2013: In a highlight of the International Seaway Festival, 250 groups from around St. Lawrence County as well as Canada marched two miles before admiring crowds for the 53rd annual parade. Spectators crowded the sidewalks as high school marching bands, clowns, stilt walkers, fire departments, nonprofit organizations, the National Guard and other groups made their way along Ford Street, tossing candy to wide-eyed children.
25 years ago
July 28, 1998: The Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield expansion is “99 percent complete,” and giant cargo planes might begin putting it to the test this week, said the airfield chief of operations. The $34 million project was started by Lane Construction Crop., Meriden, Conn. in April 1997. Lane has removed the old 5,000-foot runway and replaced it with a 10,000-foot runway. Two new 5,000-foot runways, landing aprons, taxiways, a deicing facility, another fire station truck bay and a weapons-loading area are also part of the project. The expansion is intended to allow C-5s and, C141s and other large cargo planes to fly troops and equipment directly from Fort Drum to the sites of their deployments.
50 years ago
July 28, 1973: A total of 62 pints of blood was collected at Thursday’s visit of the Syracuse regional Red Cross bloodmobile unit to the Pine Plains Service Club at Camp Drum. Two more bloodmobiles remain at the installation this summer.
75 years ago
July 28, 1948: The most severe hailstorm in many years visited this village last night at about 9:45. It broke windows in several homes, stripped leaves from the trees and damaged gardens and flowers to some extent. Some of the hailstones were as large as golf balls, but varied in size and shape, with the storm lasting about five minutes. The hail accompanied an electrical storm.
100 years ago
July 28, 1923: Judge John W. McTigue of the court of general sessions, New York city, and a prominent member of Tammany hall, was in Ogdensburg yesterday. He was accompanied by members of his family and was on a motor tour to the Thousand Islands. While in town Judge McTigue met John A. FitzGerald, a classmate at Holy Cross College, whom he had not seen in 26 years. Judge McTigue recognized Mr. Fitzgerald in a cigar store and called him by name. In his college days the judge was a famous first baseman on the holy Cross base ball team.
125 years ago
July 28, 1898: Black River is running lower and lower, and many mills are having difficulty in running.
150 years ago
July 28, 1873: There was a gentleman in town Sunday who has had the pleasure of visiting a great many cities around the world, who remarked that in all his travels he has never seen as handsome a place as Watertown.
The world
1911 – The Australasian Antarctic Expedition began as the SY Aurora departed London.
1914 – In the culmination of the July Crisis, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, igniting World War I.
1935 – First flight of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
