The north
10 years ago
Aug. 22, 2013: Hotels, marinas, wineries, and recreational businesses now will have a chance to secure loans for tourism-related projects across the north country. A $2 million regional tourism revolving loan fund was established by the Development Authority of the North Country’s board of directors, thanks to state funding secured in 2012 by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. The regional council, which covers seven counties, designated DANC to serve as the administrator of the loan. Low-interest loans will be funded up to $250,000.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1998: The anger in Henderson grew louder and stronger through the evening Friday during a packed town hearing on a proposed campground and marina project on Association Island. The Henderson Community Center was overflowing for the hearing on the seven-year-old proposal, with more than 200 people and about 40 people standing outside, listening through windows because there was no room inside. Planning for the project, which would include a proposed 306-site RV campground, 250 slip marina, restaurant and convenience store, was begun in 1991. It was stalled before the DEC for three years and before the town Planning Board for nearly three more. The developer won a lawsuit over $25,000 the town claimed it was owed for reviewing the project. Opponents cited traffic, increased taxes, decreased property values, litter, drug use, noise and a lack of economic benefits to the town.
50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1973: Miss Flossie S. Mitchell, daughter of Jefferson County Clerk and Mrs. H. Ben Mitchell, LaFargeville, has been accepted a position as resident manager at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Miss Mitchell, named to Who’s Who in 1972, was a member of Crane Chorus, Collegiate Singers and Phoenix Club while at Potsdam State.
75 years ago
Aug. 22, 1948: The possibility that the present senior high school in Watertown might be used as part of the proposed $2 million new building was ruled out by the board of education yesterday.
100 years ago
Aug. 22, 1923: The heavy rainfall of Tuesday came as a relief to farmers, although too late to be of much benefit to crops. During the dry spell pastures were burned up by the heat of the sun, leaving nothing for the livestock to feed on. The corn and potato crop was also badly burned, making the season practically a failure for these products.
125 years ago
Aug. 22, 1898: The Times business office will receive contributions to the fund which is to be expended for Watertown’s heroes in the Cuban campaign. Donations should be made by tomorrow so Mr. Carlisle, who will start for New York and Montauk Point, will know how much he will have to work with in providing for the soldiers.
150 years ago
Aug. 22, 1873: A drinking fountain for man and beast and dogs has been placed on Public Square by the city. It is at the west end of the upper park and will provide a great convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.