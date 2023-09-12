The north
10 years ago
Sept. 13, 2013: It’s more than a 10th anniversary for Omniafiltra, a papermaking mill in Beaver Falls. It’s a celebration of rebirth, growth and success in a historically struggling industry. In February 1999, more than 100 people lost their jobs when FiberMark shut down operations at the location as a cost cutting measure. From the original returning crew of nine employees, the mill now employs 37. As the employees mark the 10 year mark this week, they will re-enact the first paper run 10 years ago when the first piece was ripped off and designed by the nine employees. This time, there will be 37 signatures.
25 years ago
Sept. 13, 1998: Friday was the last day of business for Joey’s Restaurant on New York Avenue, a local tradition for 25 years. The closing was part of the long-term plan of owners Joey and Rachael DeFazio to move on to other things after their two daughters, Carmen and Rosanna, had gone off to college. The restaurant, which was open only on Fridays the past five years, was bustling on its last day with Mr. DeFazio running around to keel up with the orders, serving the food and joking with everyone. As usual, patrons were taking care of their own dirty dishes.
50 years ago
Sept. 13, 1973: Three unhappy prisoners, contending that their rights had been violated, triggered a disturbance at Jefferson County Jail today but quieted down somewhat upon the arrival of two newspaper reporters. James B. (Stretch) Johnson, 22, West Main St., scheduled to be released on bail this afternoon; Melvin W. Collins, 20, of 27 Emerson Place, and Harold L. Gilligan, were leading about 20 inmates in the disturbance by hollering, screaming, flipping over bed mattresses. Times Reporter David C. Shampine was conducting interviews of the inmates this afternoon, He said he planned to talk to all 53 prisoners currently housed in the Coffeen Street facility. Upon arriving at the jail, Shampine interviewed Johnson and Robert D. Noftsier, 21, of LeRay St., who is on trial in court on charges of criminal possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. When Shampine, Reporter Robert J. Spath and Times chief photographer Ralph M. Petit arrived, the 20 or so inmates were making noise and singing “Silent Night.”
75 years ago
Sept. 13, 1948: Century-old, historic Madison Barracks at Sackets Harbor has been offered for sale by the War Assets Administration, it was disclosed today.
100 years ago
Sept. 13, 1923: Mrs. Georgette Marie McEwen, a French war bride and wife of Sgt. Robert McEwen, Madison Barracks, will sail Nov. 7 aboard the S.S. President Polk bound for France, to visit her parents whom she has not seen since coming to the United States in December, 1919.
125 years ago
Sept. 13, 1898: A large number of people passed through Muskellunge today on their way to Sackets Harbor to greet the 9th Infantry on their return home.
150 years ago
Sept. 13, 1873: D.W. Beardsley, formerly proprietor of the LaFargeville Hotel, has purchased the Eveleigh House, Sackets Harbor, and will take possession next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.