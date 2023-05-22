From the Times files: Looking backward

The north
10 years ago
May 22, 2013: The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has agreed to resume giving the state proceeds from its gambling operations in St. Lawrence County, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced. The tribe since 2010 had been withholding the money — about $59 million — because it said the state was allowing another casino to operate in Clinton County in violation of an agreement that gave the tribe the exclusive rights to gambling in an eight-county upstate region.
25 years ago
May 22, 1998: A Jefferson County committee studying proposals for a new consolidated court complex is recommending that the search focus on the former Woolworth store in City Center Plaza and the former post office building on Arsenal Street. The county wants to consolidate County Court, Family Court and Surrogate’s Court into one facility.
50 years ago
May 22, 1973: A Nature Trail for the Blind at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Wellesley Island, is dedicated. The trail is unique in New York State and was one of the suggestions made in the original Audubon report for the development of the Nature Center. It is a cooperative effort between the Clayton Lions Club and the Thousand Islands State Park and Recreational Commission. The trail is one-third mile long and features signs written in braille and raised letters and strings going to interpretive features such as plants, and interesting rocks.
75 years ago
May 22, 1948: Nearly 500 persons were given a chest X-ray during the free community X-ray survey held in the West Carthage High School under the sponsorship of the Jefferson County Tuberculosis and Public Health association, financed by Christmas seal funds. Among those examined were 53 employees of the Carthage Machine company and 172 other adults from the Carthage area. Results of the X-rays taken will be available in about three weeks.
100 years ago
May 22, 1923: The historic old stone house located about three miles from Lowville toward Martinsburg, which was erected by General Walter Martin of Revolutionary fame, will be sold by its owners C.B. and J.E. Fuller of New York city on Saturday June 16 at a public auction. The place is widely known throughout the state for its historic interest. For many years the house was vacant and when Canada entered the World war the Fuller brothers bought the house and turned it over to the Canadian government for a hospital. The house was equipped with all modern conveniences and at times 20 soldiers were quartered there. After the war the Canadian government turned the house back to the owners and since that time it has been vacant.
125 years ago
May 22, 1898: A special train will leave Watertown tomorrow at noon for Potsdam, where a Knights of Columbus council is to be instituted. A delegation from this city and another from Carthage will be occupants of the special.
150 years ago
May 22, 1873: Denio Loomis, Oswego county’s champion horse thief, and well known in the criminal history of that county of late years, was recently found guilty by a jury at Pulaski. But one of the jurymen went out for a drink before the verdict was given, and advised Denio to leave, as the decision would be against him. So Denio left, but to release his bail he returned soon afterward. The bondsmen were not released, however, but were held to the full amount of the bail.
The world
1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their “Flying-Machine”.
1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches his Great Society program.
2017 – U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.