The north
10 years ago
June 15, 2013: Patrons of the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park got their first look Friday at a set of four Canada lynx kittens born in early May. The three male and one female kittens, born about six weeks ago, could be seen scampering around a small enclosure inside the lynx exhibit area. Their mother, Chayne, 5, kept vigil at the enclosure’s opening, effectively preventing the kittens from doing anything more than briefly poking their heads out.
25 years ago
June 15, 1998: The Nature Conservancy is negotiating to buy prime Lake Ontario shoreline in Oswego County on behalf of the state and county for conservation and public recreation. The 15-acre parcel between North and South Sandy Ponds is part of a 17-mile natural system of dunes and wetlands that runs through Oswego and Jefferson Counties. The parcel includes about 1,600 feet of shoreline and is within a half-mile of a stretch of barrier beach that the Conservancy bought for the state in 1994.
50 years ago
June 15, 1973: Jefferson County Judge William J. McClusky told a Flag Day audience in Carthage Thursday that courts might be less crowded “if we could once again instill pride in our flag, pride in our country and pride in ourselves.” Judge McClusky was guest speaker at the Elks Club, which hosted Watertown Elks 496 and the Lowville Elks, at a dinner following the annual Flag Day parade. Judge McClusky compared the flag to the present court system. “The democratic right to a trial remains constant like the stripes; that we have states, we have stars.”
75 years ago
June 15, 1948: Lewis H. Ford, son of Mrs. L.H. Ford of Clayton, was graduated Monday from the college of law, Syracuse University. He was the only law student of his class to attain the scholastic honorary rating of “cum laude.” Mr. Ford completed a course in business administration receiving his degree in 1941 and entered the office Consual-Hall company of Clayton, where he remained until he enlisted in the armed forces early in 1942. He served three years in the Pacific theater of war with the Engineer’s Amphibian regiment, participating in the New Guinea and Southern Philippine campaigns and the occupation of Korea at the end of the war. Upon his return he decided to take up the profession of law. Mr. Ford. Comes from a family of lawyers. His father, the late L.H. Ford, a prominent northern New York attorney, was a member of the firm Cobb, Cosgrove, Ford and Wright.
100 years ago
June 15, 1923: Joseph Ulmer of New York, believed to be the same man who figured in a liquor case in Ogdensburg and Potsdam last February, was taken off a Rutland train Tuesday night with Harry Cooper and arraigned before Federal Commissioner Pattison of Plattsburgh on a charge of violating the Volstead act. They were held for the grand jury at $1,000 bail each. Enforcement officers claim they found a cache of whiskey and wine under a Pullman car berth. One of the defendants was quoted as saying he was taking the liquor home for use at a wedding celebration.
125 years ago
June 15, 1898: Frank Youngs, of 100 Franklin Street, received a letter from his son L.B. Youngs, a member of the 71st regiment who was on a ship in Port Tampa, Florida on the way to Cuba. “We have been on this boat, lying here in Tampa bay, awaiting orders, since Wednesday, but I think we will move soon now, for four or five gunboats joined the fleet yesterday afternoon and are right near here. One of them is the ‘helena.” He noted sleeping quarters were horrible. “We are packed away in the hold, like sardines in a box, our bunks are built three deep and made out of rough boards.”
150 years ago
June 15, 1873: Mr. A.P. Baltz, of our city, has purchased the milk of twenty-two factories, averaging 100 cows each, for the manufacture of Limburger cheese. He has already shipped some $12,000 worth.
The world
1901–present
1916 – United States President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill incorporating the Boy Scouts of America, making them the only American youth organization with a federal charter.
1919 – John Alcock and Arthur Brown complete the first nonstop transatlantic flight when they reach Clifden, County Galway, Ireland.
1934 – The United States Great Smoky Mountains National Park is founded.
2022 – Microsoft retires its ubiquitous Internet Explorer after 26 years in favor of its new browser, Microsoft Edge.
