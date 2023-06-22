The north
10 years ago
June 22, 2013: Layla is 130 pounds of love. The calm, fluffy Saint Bernard will be at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library every other Monday, starting next week for Paws for Reading — a chance for children to curl up with the therapy dog and read a book without facing judgement. “We just want to keep the kids engaged with reading, so we’ll see how it works,” children’s librarian Ashley J. Pickett said.
She said struggling readers can spend 15-minute intervals reading to Layla, who happily will listen without telling them they are reading too slowly or mispronouncing a word.
25 years ago
June 22, 1998: Five students from St. Lawrence University are spending part of their summer knee-deep in muck in the name of science. The students are obtaining research experience by finding and identifying the different species of freshwater clams and mussels found in the St. Regis River. The project is funded by a grant through the St. Lawrence Aquarium and Ecological Center Inc.
50 years ago
June 22, 1973: A gasoline shortage at Camp Drum is causing inconvenience for personnel who usually fill their tanks at the post exchange service station. Camp Drum began feeling the pinch of tight gasoline supplies about a month ago when the combination of Army Air Force Exchange Service notified the base that its usual allotment had been slashed by 50 percent. The base station has a monthly quota now of 16,667 gallons.
75 years ago
June 22, 1948: Senator Wiley (R-Wis) has been appointed chairman of a senate subcommittee which will investigate opposition raised to the proposed St. Lawrence seaway and power development. Wiley said he was inviting seaway opponents to make recommendations to the committee on problems they believed should be studied.
100 years ago
June 22, 1923:The United Helpers Home building fund campaign, which began a week ago today, will be brought to a close tomorrow evening, and it is the expectation of those in charge that the quota of $75,000 will be oversubscribed by a considerable amount.
125 years ago
June 22, 1898: The class of ‘98 of the Watertown High School held its class day exercises at the high school building last night. The cup and the spade were duly presented to the class of ’99, together with the usual friendly, caution to strive to live up to the record of its predecessors.
150 years ago
June 22, 1873: We should like to inquire why the oil lamps in the western part of the city are not lit but once in seven weeks? If they are not to be lit at all, let the lamp posts be taken down and taken out of the way.
The world
1901–present
1907 – The London Underground’s Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.
1911 – George V and Mary of Teck are crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
1942 – The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by US Congress.
1944 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.
1990 – Cold War: Checkpoint Charlie is dismantled in Berlin.
