The north
10 years ago
Aug. 30, 2013: Work on a new pavilion at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is nearing completion. The city and the zoo will work together through early next week finalizing small projects such as site cleaning and ground reseeding before it is finished. The pre-engineered, 50-by-50-foot pavilion cost about $260,000. It will be used for classes presentations and probate parties.
25 years ago
Aug. 30, 1998: While debris piled up in an Alexandria Street home in Carthage, so did complaints to county officials about the conditions. The action taken last week to remove the family from the filthy home was far overdue, some say. Ronald B. Moore, who owns the home at 721 Alexandria St., said he sent several letters to Jefferson County Department of Social Services in the past seven to eight months, complaining that the tenants trashed the home they lied in with their children and grandchildren, but Thursday was the first time has seen a response. “I never seem to get any answer out of DSS. I feel they should have done something long ago,” he said.
50 years ago
Aug. 30, 1973: A multi-million dollar project involving development of a new shopping center at Arsenal Street-Coleman Avenue was started today with construction scheduled for completion in August 1974. The prime tenant, Nichols discount, has already signed a 30-year lease.
75 years ago
Aug. 30, 1948: Two passenger trains operating between Massena and Syracuse via Watertown, one each north and south bound, will be discontinued Sept. 26. Ad an economy measure prompted by low patronage and high cost of operation.
100 years ago
Aug. 30, 1923: Governor Pinochet has suggested a 10 percent pay increase for coal miners, an eight hour day, and full union recognition without the checkoff as the basis for settlement of the anthracite controversy. Mine operators are reported unhappy with the compromise solution.
125 years ago
Aug. 30, 1898: The squirrel season in New York will be from Sept. 1 to Dec. 15 this year.
150 years ago
Aug. 30, 1873: The assessment of personal property in Watertown is $1,558,923. In Ogdensburg it is $650,566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.