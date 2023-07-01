The north
10 years ago
July 1, 2013: Elizabeth S. and Brian J. Bawden are full-time organic dairy farmers who are inspiring their son, Nathan E., to follow in their footsteps. When Nathan, 16, was a baby, the couple made sure to buy an old cab tractor with a backseat. Together, they plowed fields and worked the farm: mom in front, baby Nathan in back. All that time in the tractor seems to have rubbed off, and today, Nathan says he is proud to be an organic farmer and dreams of running his own operation. “I have never done anything else,” he said. “This is what I like to do. I like to be my own boss and work the land.”
25 years ago
July 1, 1998: The Aspinwall House in Henderson is one of more than 380 stops on the “underground railroad” that may gain official recognition from the National Parks Service. The Senate on Thursday night passed a bill to use $500,000 annually to link and publicize the nationwide network of houses and other sites that were stops for slaves fleeing the South.
50 years ago
July 1, 1973: General specifications for the city’s new Washington Street fire station call for a one-story structure of concrete block with dark red brick facing. Bids on the $100,000-plus station are expected to go out in early August, with the opening of the bids and awarding of the contract about three weeks to a month after that. The 3,360-square-foot station si to have a single 52 by 20-foot apparatus room to house a “triple combination pumper.”
The plans also make room for the addition of a second apparatus room, or garage stall, as the development of the south side of the city continues. In addition the fire station will contain a captain’s office, a watch room, a day room with kitchen area, lockers showers and toilets.
75 years ago
July 1 1948: Maurice W. Paige, Beckwith street, veteran of World War II and for seven years a substitute postal clerk, today became acting postmaster to succeed Grant Fuller, retired. The selection of Mr. Page for the Gouverneur post was made Wednesday on the basis of his veteran’s standing , backed by the recommendation of Attorney John D. VanKennen, St. Lawrence County Democratic chairman.
100 years ago
July 1, 1923: While we on Wednesday celebrate our natal day, our neighbor to the North today is celebrating the 56th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. The act of Confederation united the upper and lower provinces of Canada, creating a new nation that stretched from sea to sea.
125 years ago
July 1, 1898: The first tournament between the croquet clubs of the north and south side of Park Avenue took place last evening, and the North side won every event. Gary M. Jones is the captain of the winning club and J. Caldwell had charge of the losers. Edward N. Smith officiated as umpire, and prevented any personal controversies between the members of the different teams.
150 years ago
July 1, 1873: Something that looked and felt like rain fell last night — something like lightning flashed — something like thunder muttered — and something like mud was on the street this morning. In short — it rained.
The world
1901–present
1903 – Start of first Tour de France bicycle race.
1908 – SOS is adopted as the international distress signal.
1922 – The Great Railroad Strike of 1922 begins in the United States.
1931 – United Airlines begins service (as Boeing Air Transport).
1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty become the first people to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engined monoplane aircraft.
1958 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation links television broadcasting across Canada via microwave.
1958 – Flooding of Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway begins.
1966 – The first color television transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.
1980 – “O Canada” officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.
2020 – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement replaces NAFTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.