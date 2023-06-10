The north
10 years ago
June 10, 2013: You might not know their name, but every spring along the St. Lawrence River typically brings swarms of caddisflies filling the air with millions of tiny wings. But this ear those swarms of bugs known locally as shad flies aren’t where they are usually found, and experts aren’t sure of the reason. Clarkson biology professor Michael R. Twiss, director of the Great Rivers Center, said caddis flies are an important part of the region’s ecosystem and an excellent way to judge the water quality of local rivers.
25 years ago
June 10, 1998: The Hammond post office on Tuesday donated 250 white pine seedlings to the Hammond Central School class of 1998 to help the class give to the community and commemorate the ice storm. In an informal ceremony on the school’s soccer field attended by school officials and about 100 elementary students, Hammond seniors planted the first 28 of the small trees. “We’re just trying to help the seniors give something back to their community,” Postmaster Debbie M. Murray said. The trees will be placed around the back area of the soccer field to provide a windbreak. “We’re calling it the class of 1998 forest,” she said.
50 years ago
June 10, 1973: The House Appropriations Committee has opened a legislative gate to provide $100,000,000 for a special Great Lakes anti-pollution program that was rejected by the Nixon administration last year. In the bill appropriating the money for farm and anti-pollution programs is $108,500,000 for Great Lakes work, the bulk of that for a special demonstration program.
75 years ago
June 10, 1948: St. Lawrence University has received this year at least five applications for every opening available for next fall’s registration, Director of Admissions J. Moreau Brown told the Times yesterday. “Despite the fact that we have probably seen the last year of the extraordinary pressure on colleges and universities, there is no reason to believe that it will be very much easier for young men and women to enter college next year than it has been for the past several years,” Mr. Brown said in a statement. “I believe that the peak is past, but the number of students seeking to enter institutions of higher learning will still exceed the places available for quite a few years.”
100 years ago
June 10, 1923: Bishop and Mrs. Ernest Waldorf of Wichita, Kansas, accompanied by their three sons, Robert, Paul and John, and daughter, Miss Ethel Waldorf, passed through the city today en route for Thousand Island Park to spend the supper. They left Wichita on Wednesday May 30, and stopped for two days at Omaha. Their trip has not been very pleasant, they said , as it has rained every day since their departure from home. They plan to spend the summer at Thousand Island Park as has been their custom for several years. Bishop Waldorf belongs to the Methodist Episcopal denomination.
125 years ago
June 10, 1898: A flag raising which will take place on proportions entitling it to general public attention will occur at the H.H. Babcock Buggy works at 7 tomorrow evening, when an immense United States Flag, purchased by the company’s employees, will be unfurled. Factory Square will be the sense of a great gathering on this occasion, as a time has been fixed that will be the most convenient for the largest number of people.
150 years ago
June 10, 1873: David L. Bartlett of Ogdensburgh has secured a patent for a packing box.
The world
1901–present
1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.
1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.
1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.
1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.
1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill’s passage.
2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon’s first female saint, Saint Rafqa.
