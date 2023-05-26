The north
10 years ago
May 26, 2013: Bay Brokerage Inc., which recently moved into its new $1.5 million, two-story building near the Thousand Islands Bridge, is planning another expansion that could take place as soon as next year. Founded in May 2004, the customs broker is headquartered in the north country but has branches in Buffalo, Champlain and Port Huron, Mich. The company was renting a facility on Wellesley Island for its corporate headquarters before moving into its own 14,000-square-foot foot building at 42832 Route 12.
25 years ago
May 26, 1998: The price farmers are paid for their milk continues to fall, but there are signs of recovery, a Cornell University economist said. Farmers will be paid $13.50 per 100 pounds of milk in May for their April milk. That’s a 39-cent drop from the price they were paid this month and a 69-cent fall from the peak price this year of $14.19 in March for February milk.
50 years ago
May 26, 1973: A father and daughter are among 75 prospective jurors scheduled to report for duty during the second week of the next trial term of Jefferson County Court, and it will mark the first time such has occurred since the jury commission went into effect. Paul S. Young, 312 W. Bradley St., Dexter, a retired pipefitter at the Black Clawson Co., and his young daughter Miss Joan E. Young, same address, an account clerk employed by the State Department of Transportation, are scheduled to report to court at 10 a.m. Monday June 18.
75 years ago
May 26, 1948: Charles Lortscher, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold C. Lortscher of Evans Mills, injured his left leg while skiing last week near Pamelia. At first the injury was not considered serious, ut after several days with no improvement he was taken to a physician, and it was found that cartilage in the knee had been torn. The leg was placed in a cast at the House of the Good Samaritan.
100 years ago
May 26, 1923: James and Aleck Papayanakos, former owners of the Olympic, Palace and Antique theatres in Watertown, now holders of theatres in Gouverneur and Canton, will be stockholders in a company soon to be incorporated for the purpose of erecting a theatre and office and store building in Pulaski. The property, which consists of three lots, stands in South Jefferson street in the heart of the business section of Pulaski. Three stores formerly stood on these lots, but they were destroyed by fire in February 1917.
125 years ago
May 26, 1898: Watertown’s West Point volunteer not a private long. It appears now the action of ex-District Attorney Frank H. Peck, in enlisting as a private soldier and scoring to seek an appointment as a commissioned officer on any other recommendation than his own record has awakened more influence on his behalf than would months of political canvassing. Mr. Peck enlisted Saturday, his record as shown in his application for enlistment was brought to the attention of Col. G. James Green, commanding the 9th regiment U.S.V.A.; and after investigating, the colonel appointed Mr. Peck second lieutenant.
150 years ago
May 26, 1873: The taxpayers in the East Houndsfield school district did themselves credit in the erection of a new school house, last season, at a cost of $1,500. It has all the modern improvements adapted to a country schoolhouse. It is ceiled — finished with ash — and is to have a bell, shade trees and a neat fence enclosing the play ground. Miss Sarah Roberts is the popular teacher. A good school house indicates a liberal and enlightened community.
The world
1903 – Românul de la Pind, the longest-running newspaper by and about Aromanians until World War II, is founded.
1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.
1967 – The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.
1998 – The Supreme Court rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.
