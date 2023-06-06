The north
10 years ago
June 6, 2013: The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday night approved an amendment authorizing $140 million in new funding to support the development of an East Coast missile defense site. The amendment, presented by Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, passed on a 33-27 vote. Fort Drum is one of several places that have been mentioned for the placement.
25 years ago
June 6, 1998: The turn of the century could see a very large teacher turnover at Massena Central School, said Superintendent Douglas W. Huntley. Over the next three years, about 40 of Massena’s 220 teachers could opt for retirement, leaving the district with a replacement problem. Thirty years ago, Massena hired a lot of teachers to respond to the number of baby boomers moving through the school system. Now, they’re reaching age 55, at the same time.
50 years ago
June 6, 1973: A special service commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Harrisville Christian Church will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. The Church was built in 1886, and incorporated in 1873, Rev. Stillman Cooper, a pioneer from St. Lawrence County, was one of the organizers, and served as its first pastor for several years.
75 years ago
June 6, 1948: Rev. Albert R. Plante Jr., who Sunday morning at 11 celebrated his first solemn high mass in Sacred Heart church, was honored Sunday afternoon at a reception given by members of the rosary and Altar society in the parish rooms. Rev. Plante was ordained last week, and was the celebrant of the first mass in his home parish. At noon Rev. Father Plante was host to members of the clergy and guests at a dinner at Hotel Woodruff. Arrangements for the reception, which was attended by 700 persons, were in charge of Miss Alma Scholett, society chairman.
100 years ago
June 6, 1923: A fire, which occurred almost at the same time as the fire at First Methodist Church at Ogdensburg, did about $1,500 damage to the Massena Methodist church Tuesday afternoon. The similarity of the two fires is marked. The storm struck here in the early afternoon, doing considerable damage about the village. Lightning struck the steeples of the Methodist church about 1:45. No flames resulted immediately and it was not until about 2:30 that a passerby discovered the fire.
125 years ago
June 6, 1898: Funds are being raised to purchase a clock for the Baptist church in Watertown. The fund has reached $600.91. This fund you are required to keep and add to until a sufficient amount has been secured to warrant the citizens’ clock committee entering into a contract for clock such as they, in conjunction with the original church clock committee, may select.
150 years ago
June 6, 1873: We understand that Messrs. L. H. Mills & Co., of Carthage, are about to put up another stack at their blast furnace. This has been necessitated by the profitable increase in their business. Mr. Mills, we believe, has expressed great confidence in the financial success of a blast furnace in Watertown.
The world
1901–present
1912 – The eruption of Novarupta in Alaska begins. It is the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
1925 – The original Chrysler Corporation was founded by Walter Chrysler from the remains of the Maxwell Motor Company.
1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.
1934 – New Deal: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
