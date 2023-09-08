The north
10 years ago
Sept. 8, 2013: While New York is trumpeting a large reduction in prisoners at state facilities, county jails in the north country and across the state are experiencing the opposite effect: many do not have room for the inmates they are receiving. In a statement about the closure of four correctional facilities in the state released by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in July, the state boasted a 24 percent decline in prison population since its height in 1999. The reduction is credited to a 15 percent decrease in the state crime rate over the past 10 years, a 13 percent reduction in the number of violent crimes and a reduction in the number of people sentenced to prison for drug offenses. At the same time, counties are trying to figure out while their jails are at the bursting point.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1998: Stores in St. Lawrence County now have the option to use scanner accuracy without pricing individual items. By a vote of 10-5, the county Board of Legislators amended the item-pricing law to allow some stores to continue using item pricing, while other stores with scanners that test at least 98 percent accurate can avoid displaying prices on individual items.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1973: Laden down with shovels, crowbars, sledge hammers, wedges and other stools, hard-bitten prospectors rest in a little St. Lawrence County valley and prepare to cross Big Creek by foot bridge and pack the rest of the way into the outcropping. Haven broken camp under the tress by the creek side, they now whisper guardedly among themselves, “there’s tourmaline in them thar hills, just as the sun rises and a new day begins at the Bower Powers Mine near Canton. Rockhounds from all over Northern American continent show up at the Powers’ farm, just off Route 68.
75 years ago
Sept. 8, 1948: Retail prices on meat showed definite signs of cracking today as minor declines were announced by grocers who indicated that drops ranging from 10 to 25 cents a pound on certain cuts of beef would become effective before the close of the week.
100 years ago
Sept. 8, 1923: A big boiler used on Fall Island in connection with bridge construction work was hauled across the temporary bridge over the east channel of the Racket by the village steam roller Friday. Many of the curious gathered to watch the progress of the roller and boiler over temporary structure, half expecting to see it go into the river, but the bridge made good and the confidence reposed in it and the trip was made in safety.
125 years ago
Sept. 8, 1898: Carpenter’s Tools: Bailey Planes and Tools of all kinds. Locks, Rules and Shrink Rules. We carry a large stock of these tools, and many others of the best make. H.M. Sponenberg, 12 Washington St., Watertown.
150 years ago
Sept. 8, 1873: Ground was broken today between Coffeen Street and the Cape Vincent railroad track for the completion of the Carthage, Watertown and Sackets Harbor Railroad through this city.
