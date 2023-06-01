The north
10 years ago
June 1, 2013: M. Lynn Brown will become the first female president and general manager at Watertown’s public broadcasting station. The current executive vice president with big aspirations for WPBS-DT will replace Thomas F. Hanley effective June 29. Mrs. Brown has served WPBS for 14 years.
25 years ago
June 1, 1998: A proposed underwater logging operation in eastern Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River could lead to the construction of a wood processing plant in Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties, creating at least 30 jobs. The Armada Group of Pulaski has appealed to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for permission to remove large quantities of timber from the depths of the lake and river. The lumber is at least 120 years, and some logs have been lying on the bottom since the late 1700s and early 1800s. The lumber was cut during the heyday of the timber industry when millions of logs were floated downstream to Quebec and Montreal, Canada, for export.
50 years ago
June 1, 1973: The old Taggart Brothers Paper Mill at 595 W. Main St., one of Watertown’s landmark building dating back more than 130 years, is being demolished. Located on the banks of the Black River behind Century Wholesale, Inc, the three-story stone building has been in a weakened condition since it was swept by fire Oct. 4, 1972. The building one of a group on the West Main Street site, was originally the distillery of William H. Angel who constructed it in the 1840s. It was taken over for the production of paper in 1886 by the late Byron B. Taggart, Sr. who with his brother, the late William W. Taggart, founded Taggart Brothers Co. Until his death in 1897, BB Taggart was one of the most important paper manufacturers in the state.
75 years ago
June 1, 1948: George E. Duprey, 124 Riverside Avenue, Ogdensburg fireman, and Charles Bouchey, 725 Riverside Avenue, well known river guide, on Monday morning brought in seven Sturgeon from the fast water of the St. Lawrence near Louisville. The largest of the catch was 180 pounds and was more than seven feet in length. The six other sturgeon caught by the two men were between 40 and 60 pounds in weight. At $1.25 a pound, the catch will be worth about $600, Mr. Bouchey and Mr. Duprey estimate. The 16 pounds of roe will bring $5 a pound, or $80, they said.
100 years ago
June 1, 1923: The good name of Watertown is in the hands of its youth; unless they come forward and join Company E, 108th Infantry, New York National Guard, that company with all its traditions and fame may collapse and fall by the wayside. Despite their appeal to patriotism, civic pride and duty to home town, family, state and country, the youth of the city have not come forward to fill the gaps in the ranks, which are badly depleted.
125 years ago
June 1, 1898: There is on exhibition in the Woodruff house drug store a fine portrait of Rembrandt, the great Dutch painter of the 17th century, by Dr. G.W. Bartlett. The painting is copied from the original portrait painted by Rembrandt, now in the Museum of Vienna.
150 years ago
June 1, 1873: Mag. Gen, D.B. Sackett, U.S. Inspector of forts, military stations, has purchased a residence in Cape Vincent, valued at $7,000, and has contracted at a cost of $5,500 for fitting it up in modern style — mansard roof, towers, observatory — as a residence for his family during the warm weather. It is said that it will be one of the finest residents in Northern New York when completed.
The world
1916 – Louis Brandeis becomes the first Jew appointed to the United States Supreme Court.
1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.
1961 – The Canadian Bank of Commerce and Imperial Bank of Canada merge to form the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the largest bank merger in Canadian history.
1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.
1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.
1988 – European Central Bank is founded in Brussels.
