The north
10 years ago
Aug. 9, 2013: Over the past four years members of the Goose Bay Reclamation Corp. have been battling to no avail the spread of Eurasian milfoil — an invasive aquatic plant. But Robert S. Mamoureux, the co-founder and president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the group is not ready to give up. With the help of Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, the nonprofit secured a$25,000 grant to continue its efforts to control the growth of milfoil, which has been choking out native species and degrading the bay’s water quality.
25 years ago
Aug. 9, 1998: The last piece of iron completing the skeleton of a large L-shaped building was raised on a hazy, humid morning one day last week in Hogansburg. Fastened to it was a native flag and a young evergreen tree, symbolizing the job was finished without the loss of life. In the shadow of the structure, Mohawk men wearing long hair, utility belts and dirty jeans stood proud. To them, the decorated piece of metal is more than just a column or pillar; it is the link between heroic men of the past and present-day ironworkers who know what it is to face a challenge and overcome it. With good luck, this building will soon be filled with card tables, roulette wheels, video lottery games — maybe even a restaurant. It will employ hundreds of tribal members and draw thousands of visitors each year, transforming the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation from a place where locals go to buy gas and cigarettes to an economic power and tourist destination.
50 years ago
Aug. 9, 1973: At a retirement dinner Tuesday night for Officer Lyle G. Bonney, former city court bailiff, two judge’s gavels, one on a plaque and the second the one Officer Bonney used as a bailiff, were presented to him as gifts. Bonney, who terminated 28 years with the Watertown Police Department with his retirement June 3, was city court bailiff his last nine years.
75 years ago
Aug. 9, 1948: Robert W. Purcell, Lakewood, Ohio, Vice President of the Chesapeake and Ohio railroad, escaped injury Sunday night when his car was truck by a hit-and-run motorist on West Main Street near the Bradley Street intersection
100 years ago
Aug. 9, 1923: City Judge Edward W. Carroll, in the role of magistrate, today asked himself if he was guilty of parking his automobile too long on Arsenal Street. Laying aside the dignity of the bench, he pleaded guilty. Then, resuming the role of stern justice, he pronounced himself guilty and fined himself $1, the same as had been laid against other motorists for similar infractions.
125 years ago
Aug. 9, 1898: Campbells Point has been more attractive than ever before, and there promises to be a large crowd at the A.O.H. picnic Thursday.
150 years ago
Aug. 9, 1873: Over $1,000 worth of smuggled gloves were seized in the immigrants luggage at Castle Garden Yesterday.
