The north
10 years ago
July 31, 2013: More than 100 soldiers, aviators and student military cadets learned the ropes about repelling as a part of the post’s air assault school Tuesday. Their training was part of the third and final phase of the challenging 10-day course, which helps students work effectively with aviation resources.
25 years ago
July 31, 1998: Thomas E. Brown, a widely known conservationist in the Northeast, is retiring as regional director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation after 40 years with the department. His retirement is effective Sept. 17. “I have had a long, and I feel, successful carer, but I now feel that it is time to get on with other endeavors and new venture I have planned, and to spend more time with my family,” Mr. Brown, who was appointed director in 1983 to succeed his mentor, John E. Wilson. “I have two grandchildren who are getting to the age now that they can hold a fishing rod.”
50 years ago
July 31, 1973: Miss Mary Humes, Miss Thousand Islands, presented a program on the 1973 Miss Thousand Island Pageant and Miss New York State Pageant at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson County Monday evening. Miss Humes showed slides of the workshop held before the actual Miss Thousand Island Pageant and also took the ladies’ night audience backstage through the production of the pageant.
75 years ago
July 31, 1948: The Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department responding to a call about ten miles in the rural section, to the farm of Peter Sullivan in the Beaverton section where a hay field was ablaze, arrived in the nick of time yesterday afternoon, when they found the flames in five feet of the farm house and creeping rapidly toward the building. The blaze originated when the workmen on the farm were burning out a bee’s nest, and a. Newly cut hay field with dry hay laying on the ground, ignited.
100 years ago
July 31, 1923: Canvassers for the chamber of commerce, who have been looking up sentiment in connection with the special election to be held Friday, on the proposal to extend $175,000 for a filtered water plant in this village, express the ballot that the proposal will be carried. Opposition to it is said to center in those sections of the village where there are no sewage facilities at the present time.
125 years ago
July 31, 1898: Notwithstanding a fine display of listening last evening, very little rain fell, not enough to allay the dust, which is two or three inches thick.
150 years ago
July 31, 1873: Notwithstanding a fine display of listening last evening, very little rain fell, not enough to allay the dust, which is two or three inches thick.
The world
1948 – At Idlewild Field in New York, New York International Airport (later renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport) is dedicated.
1971 – Apollo program: the Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.
2012 – Michael Phelps breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals won at the Olympics.
