The north
10 years ago
Aug. 29, 2013: Ogdensburg City Manager John M. Pinkerton has ordered new embossed dog license tags in response to criticism the city’s sticker dog license tags do not provide enough information to help reunite lost dogs with their owners. If a dog is picked up without a sticker, it can make it impossible for the SPCA to trace its owner.
25 years ago
Aug. 29, 1998: The days are shorter, stores are having back-to-school sales and it’s getting harder to find a parking space in the villages of Canton and Potsdam — all sings that summer is ending and college students are returning to the north country.
50 years ago
Aug. 29, 1973: More than 40,000 persons have visited the Children’s Zoo at Thompson Park since it opened for the summer June 9. Park officials estimate this as an increase of 5,000 over last year’s attendance, with visitors coming from all throughout the United States and Canada. Kenneth Brown, director of Thompson Park said he had talked with people as far away as California. The animals at the Children’s Zoo were on loan from various farms in the vicinity.
75 years ago
Aug. 29, 1948: John Foster Dulles, Republican foreign affairs expert and possibly the next secretary of state, rested at his summer home on the Main Ducks today after talking with Governor Dewey and Senator Vandenburg on international matters.
100 years ago
Aug. 29, 1923: Charlie Lee, well known Chinese laundryman of 225 Franklin St. returned to Watertown Saturday from China, bringing his wife and three sons with him.
125 years ago
Aug. 29, 1898: President McKinley will order a strict investigation of the innumerable charges against the commissary, quartermaster, and medical departments in their conduct during the war. The people demand it.
150 years ago
Aug. 29, 1873: Black River is very low — lower than has ever before been known in this vicinity.
