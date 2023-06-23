The north
10 years ago
June 23, 2013: The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is set to discuss a policy at Tuesday’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting that would arm sheriff’s deputies with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone hydrochloride, marketed under the name Narcan. Narcan already is carried by the 13 advanced live support and emergency response agencies in the county, but overdoses are on the rise — in 2012, EMS teams were dispatched to more than 300 overdose calls — and giving deputies the ability to use the drug is seen as a way to save more lives in a predominantly rural county where they are often the first to respond.
25 years ago
June 23, 1998: A replica of the schooner America, for which the America’s cup was named, docked in Clayton Monday. The 139-foot America was built in Albany in 1995. It represents the United States in races and shows and was used to sail the Olympic flame into Georgia at the port of Savannah for the Summer Games in Atlanta. The America is scheduled to be the host ship for the America’s Cup in New Zealand in 2000.
50 years ago
June 23, 1973: Rep. Robert C. McEwen, R-Ogdensburg, has named residents of Ogdensburg and Fulton as Summer interns in his Congressional office. The new aids are Mark D. Sperling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Sperling, Ogdensburg, and Edward C. Sobota, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward A. Sobota, Fulton.
75 years ago
June 23, 1948: The employees of Carthage Machine company are currently “richer” by some $8,750 in $5 bills which officials of the firm have distributed equally to each man as a part of a safety contest now being held at the plant. When the contest opened early this month, each employee received 25 $5 bills in stage money. When one man catches another violating a safety rule with regard to the use of equipment, he is entitled to fine him and collect the penalty personally in the paper currency. At the close of the safety campaign the money accumulated, or lost, by each employee will be totalled, and the men with the largest number of bills will be awarded prizes totaling $30. The machinists’ union is also planning to add to the prize money.
100 years ago
June 23, 1923: The valedictorian of the 1923 graduating class of the Alexandria Bay High School is Milton Wiltse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton R. Wiltsie, who completed the four year course in three years.
125 years ago
June 23, 1898: Ives Seminary at Antwerp will continue another year at least. The will of Willard Ives carried a bequest of $50,000 to be added to the seminary fund to make this extension possible, although the courts have reduced the bequest to $15,000.
150 years ago
June 23, 1873: A half-dozen pocket books were found on the circus grounds Saturday morning after the circus. They contained “notes and valuable papers,” but no currency, and are being delivered to their owners as rapidly as the later can be found.
The world
1901–present
1917 – In a game against the Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox pitcher Ernie Shore retires 26 batters in a row after replacing Babe Ruth, who had been ejected for punching the umpire.
1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.
1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty take off from Roosevelt Field, Long Island in an attempt to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine plane.
1938 – The Civil Aeronautics Act is signed into law, forming the Civil Aeronautics Authority in the United States.
1940 – Henry Larsen begins the first successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
1951 – The ocean liner SS United States is christened and launched.
1969 – Warren E. Burger is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court by retiring Chief Justice Earl Warren.
1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.
2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.
