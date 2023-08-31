The north
10 years ago
Aug. 31, 2013: Fluoride. It’s the issue that the six Watertown City Council candidates no longer want to talk about. For weeks, a growing number of people belonging to an anti-fluoride group lobbied the council to rid the city’s water supply of the tasteless, colorless chemical. The group recently stopped going to council meetings: As its presence waned, so has the issue. It apparently has not riled up a major population of city water users who cannot even vote on the people who will decide the issue — the city’s fluoridated water goes to 60,000 people.
25 years ago
Aug. 31, 1998: The Massena Police Department will soon add two quiet new weapons to its arsenal for preventing street crime. Police Chief Timmy J. Currier said that starting Wednesday six officers will begin patrolling the streets on two fully equipped bicycles. The chief said the bike patrols will be used on both day and night shifts and will be outfitted with all the equipment necessary to remain in contact with police headquarters and make arrests.
50 years ago
Aug. 31, 1973: A cub scout pack for sons of personnel stationed at the Air Defense Command Radar Station at Dry Kill and neighboring Dry Hill area youths has been formed. A total of 15 boys attended the first meeting of Pack 655. Master Sgt. William Ransiear has been named packmaster with Tech. Sgt. Leonard J. Wixted, Jr., and Bruce Manuel as assistant packmasters. Den mothers are Mary Tharnburg, Mrs. Terry Ransiear and Mrs. Pat Hampton.
75 years ago
Aug. 31, 1948: The week long heat wave was broken today, but the weather man warned that another was on the way. Souther California already suffered from a record hot spell.
100 years ago
Aug. 31, 1923: Former Secretary of State and Mrs. Robert Lansing will leave their Henderson Harbor cottage about 5. They will probably spend a day or two with Mr. Lansing’s sisters, Emma and Katherine Lansing, in Watertown before returning to Washington.
125 years ago
Aug. 31, 1898: The elaborate Japanese performance will be at Glen Park on Labor Day, notwithstanding the war tariff.
150 years ago
Aug. 31, 1873: A boat rase took place at Alexandria Bay today between Gorge Adams and George Patterson. The course was one mine, for a purse of $20, and was won by Adams by about 20 yards.
