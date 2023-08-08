The north
10 years ago
Aug. 8, 2013: G. Lane Turnbull, 78, is afraid to leave her Madrid home. She has been bullied, quite literally, for the last month by a small herd of longhorn cattle that have been roaming the countryside and making themselves at home on her property. “I am concerned about my safety,” she said. “One of the is a bull that’s a 1,200-pounder. It’s got a set of horns on it 6 to 8 feet across.”
25 years ago
Aug. 8, 1998: Graduates of Samaritan Medical Center’s Safe Sitter program gathered at the Thompson Park pavilion Thursday for a party that included contests relevant to class material, such as diapering competitions and stroller races. The program offers training about how to handle emergencies when caring for children.
50 years ago
Aug. 8, 1973: Jean Derouin, Sackets Harbor, has been appointed customer service manager at Gould, Inc., John. P. Jaso, Gould general manager announced today. Mr. Derouin has been working with the firm since 1969 working in sales promotion, as an account specialist and in the customer service department. He is married to the former Jeanne Doughty and has one son.
75 years ago
Aug. 8, 1948: Mary Gretchen Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan E. Sullivan, Cape Vincent, was awarded the honorable mention award for meeting a crisis with unusual presence of mind and competence by the Girl Scouts national executive committee. She recently saved her mother from being burned when her clothing caught fire.
100 years ago
Aug. 8, 1923: With the stairway a mass of flames and all other means of exit in his Antwerp cheese box factory cut off, W.S. Brooks of Philadelphia was forced to leap from the second story 20 feet to the ground to safety. He was painfully hurt by the jump, injuring his right foot severely and receiving bad bruises about the face and body. The factory was a total loss, but he survived the jump.
125 years ago
Aug. 8, 1898: It has been ordained that the delegates from Jefferson County to the Democratic state convention will nominate for governor Hon. Wilbur F. Porter of Watertown.
150 years ago
Aug. 8, 1873: Pasturing for a few horses on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds may be secured by applying to A. Mather, general superintendent, at 16 Benedict St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.