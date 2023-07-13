The north
10 years ago
July 13, 2013: The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park introduced a yearling female black bear cub to its collection of animals. Zoo Executive Director John T. Wright said the bear appeared to do well with limited human interaction, but still needed time to adjust to someone coming in to rake or use a hose near her containment area. The unnamed cub was confiscated from a facility in southern New York and transferred to the zoo by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
25 years ago
July 13, 1998: People pretending to be telephone service technicians have been calling north country businesses and claiming to be running tests on lines. But what they are really doing is running a scam that allows them to get access to telephone lines to make their own long-distance phone calls, said Bell Atlantic spokesman Clifford Lee, Albany. “We’re not talking about long-distance calls just within the country,” he said. “We’re talking about long-distance calls to Central America, Australia and the far East.”
50 years ago
July 13, 1973: Dedication of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 229 S. Massey St., where services have been conducted since June, 1954, will be held Sunday. The purpose of the dedication is to announce that the church, a branch of the Mother Church, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, is free from debt. The history of the church locally dates back to Jan. 30, 1896, when a group of Christian Scientists organized a Christian Science Society.
75 years ago
July 13, 1948: The state education department urges practicing nurses in New York state who do not have licenses to take immediate steps to obtain them. Under legislation enacted last spring, both registered and practical nurses must hold a license or have submitted an application by April 1, 1949.
100 years ago
July 13, 1923: Donald N. Gilbert, for the past 2 1/2 years secretary and manager of the Watertown National corporation, has resigned effective Aug. 1 to be comes sales manager of Tucker, Anthony & Co. of Boston in New York State.
125 years ago
July 13, 1898: There have been many complaints recently of persons riding bicycles up the walks of Sherman and Paddock streets and vicinity.
150 years ago
July 13, 1873: It was reported that a project is in the works to remove the park at the east end of Public Square. Hundreds of citizens who believe in preserving this breathing places have petitioned the mayor and common council not to do it.
The world
1919 – The British airship R34 lands in Norfolk, England, completing the first airship return journey across the Atlantic in 182 hours of flight.
1930 – The inaugural FIFA World Cup begins in Uruguay.
1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.
