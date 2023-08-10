The north
10 years ago
Aug. 10, 2013: Young anglers are having the time of their lives this week, meeting and learning from pros at the Bassmaster Elite Series on the St. Lawrence River. Members of the Northern New York Bassmasters Junior Club are acting as runners throughout the Evan Williams Bourbon Showdown, picking up the fish backstage during weigh-ins and bringing them to the release boat. Chandler Barney, 17, Ogdensburg, who is in his second year with the club, said he never thought he would get the chance to fish alongside his heroes.
25 years ago
Aug. 10 , 1998: Fort Drum housing officials want to build community centers at five off-post housing sites to provide a gathering place for emergencies and space for recreational opportunities for military families. Eight off-post sites have community centers for everyday activities and as a centralized location to gather military families during emergencies. But five units, including sites in Carthage, West Carthage, Calcium, Lowville and Northwood Grove in Gouverneur, do not have community-use facilities. The Ice Storm prompted the new centers.
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1973: And the winning number is ... 390498! The lottery came to Watertown Thursday for the second time in two years. The traveling show which conducts lottery drawings each week in a different New York Community awarded the $50,000 weekly prize to at least three holders of the lucky number.
75 years ago
Aug. 10, 1948: A three-night heavenly show with shooting “stars” will begin tonight. The show is the annual arrival of the perseid meteors, debris left in the orbit of Tuttle’s comet of 1862.
100 years ago
Aug. 10, 1923: Mrs. B.N. James, local chairman for the New York Tribune Fresh Air Fund, received a telegram today saying that the children, scheduled to reach here Saturday for distribution here and in the vicinity, will not arrive until Wednesday as President Warren G. Harding’s funeral made it impossible for relief workers in New York City to have them ready to leave.
125 years ago
Aug. 10, 1898: John C. Thompson, treasurer of the New York Air Brake Co., arrived from New York last night and this morning completed the contract for the building of the new foundry.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1873: It is thought from this time forward we may look for a gradual but sure diminution of the number of sail vessels on the lakes, their place to be taken by steam barges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.