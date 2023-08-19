The north
10 years ago
Aug. 19, 2013: Is the Black River Valley Club haunted? That’s the question nearly 20 paranormal investigators — with the little help from a Times reporter and photographer for part of the night — sought to answer as they combed the century-old building at 131 Washington St. late Saturday throughout the wee hours of Sunday. The investigation resulted in”activity of interest on every level of the club,” including temperature changes, unexplained noises and shadows and even shadowy figures seen in the basement and elsewhere. However, video and audio recordings have yet to be reviewed, and plans are to reveal the full results at a fundraiser in September.
25 years ago
Aug. 19, 1998: The temperature overnight tied a record low of 42 degrees set in 1904 at the Watertown filtration plant. Temperature at Watertown International Airport near Dexter dipped to 36 degrees.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1973: Atty. Terence J. Germain, 273 Paddock St., has opened a branch office for the practice of law at 334 Riverside Drive, Clayton. The Clayton office will be open on Fridays and Saturdays and evenings by appointment.
75 years ago
Aug. 19, 1948: City officials indicated today that the New York State Department of Public Works is expected to submit shortly plans for Watertown’s proposed arterial highway program at a cost to the city estimated at $600,000.
100 years ago
Aug. 19, 1923: Leaving Cleveland in his Dodge roadster at 8 a.m. Sunday and arriving here at midnight was Reuben Beckler, who is visiting his sister, Mrs. Maurice Forman. But for the heavy Sunday traffic he says he would have made it in two hours less. He hopes to make the return trip in 12 hours.
125 years ago
Aug. 19, 1898: Hon. Cushman Kellogg Davis, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the United States Senate, who has accepted an appointment as a member of the Spanish-American peace commission, was born at Henderson.
150 years ago
Aug. 19, 1873: The smallest paying post office in Jefferson County is Stowells Corners, salary $11 a year. The largest is Watertown, at $3,200 a year. Jefferson County postmasters receive $14,911 a year.
1901–present
1909 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens for automobile racing. William Bourque and his mechanic are killed during the first day’s events.
1934 – The German referendum of 1934 approves Adolf Hitler’s appointment as head of state with the title of Führer.
1940 – First flight of the B-25 Mitchell medium bomber.
1942 – World War II: Operation Jubilee: The 2nd Canadian Infantry Division leads an amphibious assault by allied forces on Dieppe, France and fails, many Canadians are killed or captured. The operation was intended to develop and try new amphibious landing tactics for the coming full invasion in Normandy.
1944 – World War II: Liberation of Paris: Paris, France rises against German occupation with the help of Allied troops.
1945 – August Revolution: Viet Minh led by Ho Chi Minh take power in Hanoi, Vietnam.
1955 – In the Northeast United States, severe flooding caused by Hurricane Diane, claims 200 lives.
1960 – Cold War: In Moscow, Russia, Soviet Union, downed American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers is sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Soviet Union for espionage.
1978 – In Iran, the Cinema Rex fire causes more than 400 deaths.
1980 – Saudia Flight 163, a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar burns after making an emergency landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killing 301 people.
1980 – Otłoczyn railway accident: In Poland’s worst post-war railway accident, 67 people lose their lives and a further 62 are injured.[10]
1981 – Gulf of Sidra Incident: United States F-14A Tomcat fighters intercept and shoot down two Libyan Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets over the Gulf of Sidra.
1987 – Hungerford massacre: In the United Kingdom, Michael Ryan kills sixteen people with a semi-automatic rifle and then commits suicide.
1989 – Polish president Wojciech Jaruzelski nominates Solidarity activist Tadeusz Mazowiecki to be the first non-communist prime minister in 42 years.
1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.
1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The August Coup begins when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.
1991 – Crown Heights riot begins.[11]
1999 – In Belgrade, Yugoslavia, tens of thousands of Serbians rally to demand the resignation of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia President Slobodan Milošević.
2002 – Khankala Mi-26 crash: A Russian Mil Mi-26 helicopter carrying troops is hit by a Chechen missile outside Grozny, killing 118 soldiers.
2003 – A truck-bomb attack on United Nations headquarters in Iraq kills the agency’s top envoy Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 other employees.[12]
2003 – Shmuel HaNavi bus bombing: A suicide attack on a bus in Jerusalem, planned by Hamas, kills 23 Israelis, seven of them children.[13]
2004 – Google Inc. has its initial public offering on Nasdaq.[14]
2005 – The first-ever joint military exercise between Russia and China, called Peace Mission 2005 begins.
2009 – A series of bombings in Baghdad, Iraq, kills 101 and injures 565 others.
2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.
2013 – The Dhamara Ghat train accident kills at least 37 people in the Indian state of Bihar.
2017 – Tens of thousands of farmed non-native Atlantic salmon are accidentally released into the wild in Washington waters in the 2017 Cypress Island Atlantic salmon pen break.
