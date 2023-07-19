The north
10 years ago
July 19, 2013: The outdoor movie season just got a little more crowded. For the first time, the North Country Arts Council will be offering an outdoor movie night at Thompson Park.
25 years ago
July 19, 1998:Fairgoers witnessed local talent in action late Saturday morning at the Jefferson County Talent Preliminary at the county fair. The preliminary screened contestants for the final, to be held in the Pepsi Entertainment Pavilion at 7 tonight, and the New York State Talent Search, to beheld at he New York State Fair in late August.
The 13 acts performing at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Saturday included vocal and instrumental soloists, vocal groups, step dancers and a comedian. Lisa M. Gee, a student at Watertown High School and member of its Select Choir, qualified for the state talent search.
She won first place for her instrumental solo, Beethoven’s “Fur Therese,” and second place in the vocal solo competition with her cappella rendition of “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera.”
50 years ago
July 19, 1973: Firemen were called out at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the residence of George Passage, R.D., 3 where they quelled a grass fire.
75 years ago
July 19, 1948: John Barrymore, Jr., 16, left New York today for Los Angeles after a brief detention by police as a missing person. The boy, who bears a striking resemblance to his late actor-father, ran away from Thousand Island Park where he was vacationing with his mother, and headed for Los Angeles where he desired to become an actor.
100 years ago
July 19, 1923: Lieutenant Russell L. Maughan left Mitchell Field, N.Y. at 4:08 this morning on the first leg of his second attempt to fly from coast to coast between dawn and dusk. He took with him a bundle of newspapers, still damp from the press, saying “I want to be the first news vendor to sell New York morning newspapers in San Francisco on the evening of their publication.
125 years ago
July 19, 1898: A Canton man was arrested yesterday for smuggling liquor to prisoners in the jail.
150 years ago
July 19, 1873: Prof Hannibal Smith of Watertown will read a paper at the annual meeting of the State Teacher’s Association to be held in Utica next week. A number of the most prominent educators throughout the country will be present.
The world
1903 – Maurice Garin wins the first Tour de France.
1934 – The rigid airship USS Macon surprised the USS Houston near Clipperton Island with a mail delivery for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, demonstrating its potential for tracking ships at sea.
1952 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.
1969 – Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.
1983 – The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.
