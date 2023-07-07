From the Times files: Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 7, 2013: The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is studying snapping turtle eggs in the St. Lawrence River to determine how industrial pollutants may not only harm the species but also impair the river.
25 years ago
July 7, 1998: Vandals tore through abandoned Unionville Cemetery in Rodman during the holiday weekend, demolishing many 19th century gravestones. Rodman Supervisor Gordon E. Cole said many of the old stones, up to 30, were shattered making identification of burial sites impossible. There are records of who was buried in Unionville Cemetery, but not specifically where the graves are, he said.
50 years ago
July 7, 1973: The only matter City Manager Ronald G. Forbes is presenting to the City Council for its Tuesday morning meeting is acceptance of a deed to a small triangular lot at the corner of Stone and Arcade Streets. In a memorandum to the mayor and council, Mr. Forbes explained that by obtaining the property, the city will be able to widen the intersection. He said the plot was set aside by Marine Midland Bank when the bank constructed its extension on the site.
75 years ago
July 7, 1948: A new high school, fronting on Washington Street in the block between Sterling and Academy streets, and designed to incorporate the present building for gymnasium and auditorium purposes, was discussed informally at a joint meeting of the board of education and city council Tuesday night.
100 years ago
July 7, 1923: Mail carriers in Watertown will get one hour off on Saturday afternoons under a new arrangement just put into effect in an attempt to give them as much of a holiday as possible without interfering with the efficiency of the service.
125 years ago
July 7, 1898: The wife of Capt. Foote, of Madison Barracks, has received a telegram from the war department stating that there were no casualties among the officers in the 9th infantry in the battle before Santiago.
150 years ago
July 7, 1873: The new use of postal cards has greatly increased the traffic in invisible or “sympathetic” inks which become visible only when exposed to heat.
The world
1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.
1911 – The United States, UK, Japan, and Russia sign the North Pacific Fur Seal Convention of 1911 banning open-water seal hunting, the first international treaty to address wildlife preservation issues.
1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor’s 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.
1952 – The ocean liner SS United States passes Bishop Rock on her maiden voyage, breaking the transatlantic speed record to become the fastest passenger ship in the world.
1958 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Alaska Statehood Act into law.
