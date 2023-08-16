The north
10 years ago
Aug. 16, 2013: St. Lawrence County tourism leaders say Jefferson County could lend a hand to net more big national fishing tournaments like the Bassmaster event last weekend in Waddington. Jefferson County stole some of the limelight from St. Lawrence during the tournament, as many of the anglers who competed — including the winner — rode their speedboats south on the St. Lawrence River to fish in the Thousand Islands Region and Lake Ontario.
25 years ago
Aug. 16, 1998: Dory A. Kistner plans to teach college. While studying she earns money and disciplines her mind, she says, by excelling in the art of lumberjacks. She makes a few thousand dollars a year performing at lumberjack shows. Saturday, a crowd estimated by organizers to be the biggest in the 15-year history of the New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days, watched her match wits and strengths with other world-class competitors in Boonville.
50 years ago
Aug. 16, 1973: A change in investigators of the Watertown State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been made. BCI Inv. John M. Washburn, 35, began duties here Thursday, replacing BCI Inv. Ronald F. Hojnacki, 32, who has been assigned to the Troop D headquarters at Oneida.
75 years ago
Aug. 16, 1948: Safe burglars, completely equipped with an acetylene torch outfit, broke into the Watertown National Bank night depository last night, burned a hole through a four-inch steel door, and stole an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 in cash and checks.
100 years ago
Aug. 16, 1923: Andrew Anderson, son of Loey Anderson, New Bremen, narrowly escaped injury when his car stalled on the New York Central tracks in Lowville last night. After signaling with his whistle, the engineer of the 7:32 from Utica applied the brakes and the locomotive stopped about two feet from the car.
125 years ago
Aug. 16, 1898: A thunderstorm with hail attending as well as rain broke over Three Mile Bay and vicinity at 7 last evening. It lasted only a few minutes and failed to whiten the ground.
150 years ago
Aug. 16, 1873: Burglars seem to be very active these days. Several houses in this city have been entered recently by house breakers, but we hear of no thefts, most of them having been discovered and frightened away before they had much time to look around.
