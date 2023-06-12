Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 12, 2013: After training for more than a decade to deploy for locations such as Afghanistan and Iraq, aviation soldiers from post took to the field to prepare for what might come next. Leadership of the 6th Squadron, 6th Calvary said that unlike the two Middle Eastern countries, where the military infrastructure has been established for years, future operations likely will require soldiers to quickly secure and establish their own operation centers.
25 years ago
June 12, 1998: Roland C. VanDeusen Jr. knows how people searching for loved ones might save themselves the decades of mystery his family endured: check the Internet. In late April, Mr. VanDeusen, Clayton, determined the approximate date and place of death of his father Roland C. VanDeusen Sr., ending 49 years of futile searches and heartache. The Internet is an indispensable research tool, which made finding his father’s whereabouts much easier, Mr. VanDeusen said.
50 years ago
June 12, 1973: Boat races held Sunday on Black Lake were marred by high winds and several injuries. The races were cancelled Saturday because of severe winds and whitecaps. The breeze was still high Sunday, a sunny day for spectators who lined the hill above the lake with cars. Approximately 1,000 persons crowded the lakeshore watching the riders mount and dismount their fragile crafts. One racer limped to shore, and let his helpers extricate him from the 12-foot out board hydro. Once out, he shook off further aid, sloshed to shore, and limped to his trailer, muttering disgustedly and rubbing a leg.
75 years ago
June 12, 1948: After faithfully answering an estimated 20 false alarms since the firemen’s convention opened Wednesday night, the Carthage volunteer fire department finally struck pay dirt Friday night about 7:30. When the harassed firemen arrived at the 400 block of State street in response to another summons, they found a small blaze in the rear seat of a 1939 Chevrolet two-door sedan caused by a cigaret. The fire was put out promptly. Damage to the scorched cushions was estimated at $15.
100 years ago
June 12, 1923: Mrs. Nora M. Cruikshank of Carthage was named as curator of the Jefferson County Historical Society. She will receive a salary of $1,000 a year and will assume her duties shortly after July 1. The house committee made a detailed report on the cost of making necessary repairs and alterations to the building. Estimates from contractors put the total cost of repairs at $6,370. The cost of a new steam heating system was estimated at $3,800 and the cost of an outside chimney at $223, making a total cost of $4,023, The cost of placing the electric wiring in conduits is placed at $700 with $300 in addition for fixtures. A number of alterations are planned by the committee. The most important is removing a partition between two large rooms in the rear, making one assembly room 40 by 17 feet in size. It was the view of the board that work should start as soon as possible in having the historical relics in the basement of the Flower library removed to the home so that they could be sorted out and catalogued.
125 years ago
June 12, 1898: A cyclone took a southeasterly course across this city last evening at 6 and did considerable damage in the eastern portion of the city. A portion of roof of the Ogdensburg Terminal company’s elevator was blown off and hauled on top of the roof of the Skellings, Whitney & Bares Lumber company’s mill, breaking that roof. The course of the storm covered an area of about three blocks in width. Men were at work all night repairing the damage to the elevator.
150 years ago
June 12, 1873: The new Masonic Hall, in Lowville, will be dedicated on St. John’s day, Tuesday evening June 24th, with appropriate Masonic ceremonies. An interesting time is anticipated.
The world
901–present
1939 – Shooting begins on Paramount Pictures’ Dr. Cyclops, the first horror film photographed in three-strip Technicolor.
1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.
1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws which prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.
1981 – The first of the Indiana Jones film franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is released in theaters.
1997 – Queen Elizabeth II reopens the Globe Theatre in London.
2018 – United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea held the first meeting between leaders of their two countries in Singapore.
