The north
10 years ago
July 18, 2013: The temperature in Watertown hit a record high of 92 degrees in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city water filtration plant. The previous record of 91 was set in 1977.
25 years ago
July 18, 1998: More than 50 competitors ate their fair share of ice cream Friday during the second-annual ice cream eating contest at the 181st Jefferson County Fair. The rules for the contest, sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, made things a little more interesting than simply eating ice cream from a cone. The contestants were not allowed to use their hands, but they were allowed to have a helper. The winner was Chad Benedict, an 8-year-old from Watertown. He was followed by Christopher Dandrow in second place and Christopher Bell in third.
50 years ago
July 18, 1973: Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. is replacing old gas mains on Washington Street from Flower Avenue West to Mullin Street. The mains from Green Street to Flower Avenue West on Washington Street were replaced earlier this year. Two more replacement projects are scheduled for this summer, Flower Avenue West from Sherman Street to Ives Street, and Ward Street from Washington Street to Myrtle Avenue.
75 years ago
July 18, 1948: The Watertown Aeromodelers, sponsored by the Lions Club, are holding their fourth annual model airplane contest at the municipal airport at Dexter today.
100 years ago
July 18, 1923: Another beautiful sea-going yacht has been added to the flotilla of power boats being used on the St. Lawrence River this summer in the arrival of the 73-foot cruiser belonging to Harry S. Lewis, paper manufacturer of Beaver Falls.
125 years ago
July 18, 1898: St. Patrick’s Sunday school ran an excursion today to Lake Bonaparte, leaving Watertown at 6 a.m. With the addition of passengers from Carthage, the excursion included about 800 people.
150 years ago
July 18, 1873: The Plaindealer man has seen the Grass river reservoir, and says it is about as good as completed.
The world
1914 – The U.S. Congress forms the Aviation Section, U.S. Signal Corps, giving official status to aircraft within the U.S. Army for the first time.
1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.
1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.
1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.
2013 – The Government of Detroit, with up to $20 billion in debt, files for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
