The north
10 years ago
July 29, 2013: Ninety-five cyclists will stop in Watertown and Sackets Harbor this week as part of a 585-mile bike trip around Lake Ontario to raise money for trees. The cyclists, from all over the United States and Canada, are participating in this year’s Stihl Tour des Trees.
25 years ago
July 29, 1998: A leisurely tour boat ride in the St. Lawrence River turned into a life-saving mission on Monday when a teenage boy was discovered floating in Canadian waters near Rockport, Ont. The Alexandria Belle, one of two triple-decker tour boats operated by Uncle Sam Boat Tours, Alexandria Bay, was about an hour into its daily cruise around the Thousand Islands at about 1:30 p.m. when a bright orange object was spotted bobbing in the water. Ronald G. Thomson, owner of the tour boat line, said boat Captain Kenneth Hartman was shocked to discover that it was a person in a life jacket floating in open water a half mile from shore. The boy had been left alone on his family boat when his parents were scuba diving. An item fell out of the boat and the boy out on a life jacket, jumped from the boat to retrieve it, but could not swim back.
50 years ago
July 29, 1973: Thirty-seven racing canoe teams battled a ten-mile course on the choppy waters of the St. Lawrence River and a grueling, winding and downstream paddle in narrow, weedy French Creek Sunday in the Second Annual Clayton Canoe Races, sponsored by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. The 74 competitors, putting all their muscle and determination into each stroke, contended not only with a tough course, but with a searing sun, which left racers sunburned and exhausted as they passed between the two finish line buoys at the Clayton Municipal dock.
75 years ago
July 29, 1948: J. Moreau Brown, whose business is director of admissions at St. Laurence university, but whose hobby is fishing, hit the jack pot twice recently and both times at the mouth of Little river in the old musky hole. The first time he landed a 17-pound musky, a few evenings later, a 21 1/4 pounder.
100 years ago
July 29, 1923: Webster E. Griffith of Madrid has sold his milk condensary at North Lawrence and his milk factories at Hopkinton, Fort Covington Center, Helena and Hogansburg to the Borden Company of New York, dealers in condensed milk, who will take possession of the properties Oct. 1. The price was not stated but it is rumored that a large sum, probably several hundred thousand dollars, is involved in the transaction.
125 years ago
July 29, 1898: A substantial efforts to be made to secure an improvement in the condition of the road to Sackets Harbor, which could be made very popular for bicycling and driving. An opportunity is now given for securing advantages which will benefit both horsemen and bicycles. All interested in a good road from Watertown to Sackets Harbor, are suggested to meet at the store of W. C. Green, 7 Washington Street, Tuesday Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.
150 years ago
July 29, 1873: Report says that the Clifton Mines have been purchased by some New York men, who will commence operations soon, and will rebuild the railroad from that point to East DeKalb, laying iron track.
The world
1901 – Land lottery begins in Oklahoma.
1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.
1914 – The Cape Cod Canal opened.
1921 – Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
1981 – A worldwide television audience of around 750 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
