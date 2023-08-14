The north
10 years ago
Aug. 14, 2013: Sarah E. Gilllette remembered seeing a head bobbing in the cold St. Lawrence River and just wanted to get to the man as quickly as possible before he drowned. On June 2, Mrs. Gillette, 65, a third-generation Round Island resident who spends winters in Florida, rescued a Camillus man who had been thrown from his 17-foot boat when a wave hit it off Round Island. After hearing his tells for help, she jumped in her boat and began searching. She found Terrence J. Brennan, 53, bobbing up and down not far from the shore. For her heroics — whom friends call Sally — was presented with two awards during a ceremony under the gazebo at Keewaydin State Park. She was given the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ Award of Commendation and the Recreational Boating Life Saving Award from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Marine Services Bureau. Only six other New York boaters have received the national award since its inception in 2008.
25 years ago
Aug. 14, 1998: Singer Willie Nelson played to a sellout crowd at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds arena in Watertown. The concert was sponsored by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
50 years ago
Aug. 14, 1973: Mrs. John H. O’Brien, 1017 Myrtle Ave., and her brother Camille S. Kourany, Beirut, Lebanon, were reunited after more than 40 years last week at a family gathering at Mrs. O’Brien’s home. Mrs. O’Brien, who runs the Parisian Shop in the Arcade, said she was very happy to see her brother, but had been a nervous wreck all week. Mr. Kourany and Mrs. O’Brien were both born in Lebanon, but Mrs. O’Brien left Lebanon and married John H. O’Brien in Watertown in 1939. The Kouranys are a cosmopolitan family. They are descended of a priest who accompanied the Crusade but remained in the Middle East afterwards.
75 years ago
Aug. 14, 1948: The summer training period for National Guardsmen and Army Reservists came to a close to day at Pine Camp as more than 10,000 soldiers headed homeward by train and motor convoy.
100 years ago
Aug. 14, 1923: The new Watertown to Syracuse bus, known as the Pullman of the highway to be operated between the two cities starting Monday Aug. 20, was in Watertown today and attracted considerable attention at its parking place. The cars will carry 22 passengers with comfort and are magnificent in appearance.
125 years ago
Aug. 14, 1898: The improvement in the service of the Central New York Telephone and Telegraph Co., resulting from the completion of the copper circuit system, was admirably demonstrated yesterday afternoon when operators continued sending out messages in the midst of a terrible electrical storm with only one interruption or delay in the entire line.
150 years ago
Aug. 14, 1873: Flirting is carried on so desperately by the girls in Watertown that strangers dread to pass though the place.
