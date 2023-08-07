The north
10 years ago
Aug. 7, 2013: A 1998 Jefferson Community College alumnus has a movie featured at Rhode Island International Film Festival for a second year in a row. Watertown native Ian Thomas Ash will air his documentary “A2-B-C” on Saturday to show the effects of the Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown on the city’s children.
25 years ago
Aug. 7, 1998: It’s easy for Fort Drum officials to say they have the best airfield around, but you never really know unless you fly there. That’s what Air Force Maj. Steve J. Michael of the 436th Airlift Wing in Dover, Del., did Thursday at 12:48 p.m. And he confirmed after landing his monstrous C-5A Galaxy airplane that his first encounter with Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield was “perfect.” A C-5 could not have safely landed at Fort Drum before the concluding airfield expansion project, which replaced the 5,000-foot runway with a 10,000-foot runway capable of handling any aircraft. One of the largest planes in existence, the C-5 can take off with a maximum weight of 420 tons, including its own weight of about 185 tons. Two M-1 Abrahams tanks can be shipped in the cargo area at once.
50 years ago
Aug. 7, 1973: “Antique Wise” a question-and-answer column about yesterday’s ageless and valuable works of art and fine craftsmanship, will start Saturday in the Watertown Daily Times on Page 5.
75 years ago
Aug. 7, 1948: Patrolman Kent Washburn confessed his heart beat a little faster about 9 a.m. on Thursday when he heard the burglar alarm in the Lewis County Trust company. One of the bank’s employees accidentally knocked against a switch near the floor and set the bell ringing. In a few minutes, the current was turned off. But by that time Patrolman Washburn had run in, hand on gun. It was the first time the alarm had been sounded except for testing.
100 years ago
Aug. 7, 1923: The eighth annual outing of Knowlton Brothers will be held at Elite Park, near Theresa, August 20, it was announced today.
125 years ago
Aug. 7, 1898: Watertown Typographical Union has voted to give $20 toward the building of the new city hospital.
150 years ago
Aug. 7, 1873: John Hoadley of Alexandria Bay won the scull race on Aug. 5. He beat his adversary George Hutton, by a mile and a half, the later giving out at the end of a half mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.