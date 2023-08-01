The north
10 years ago
Aug. 1, 2013: Telemedicine has arrived at the Jefferson County Jail. That wish of Lt. Kristopher M. Spencer, jail supervisor at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, came true a few months ago via a partnership with the Children’s Home of Jefferson County. The Children’s Home, which oversees the Community Clinic of Jefferson County, helped establish a tele psychiatry program for inmates so they can see mental health help electronically, rather than having to go out in the community in handcuffs and shackles.
25 years ago
Aug. 1, 1998: Country music star Shania Twain and her husband are selling their St. Regis Falls property, reportedly because of an ongoing dispute with the Adirondack Park Agency. A Century 21 representative from Lake Placid confirmed Friday that the couple put the property up for sale earlier this month. The 3,000-acre wilderness estate, which includes Look Echo Lake and a 20,000-square-foot building the duo commissioned as a residence and recording studio, bears a $9 million price tag.
50 years ago
Aug. 1, 1973: At least 300 persons attended the Brownviile-Glen Park High School Alumni picnic, held Sunday on the lawn of the Brown Mansion in Brownville. Graduates traveled from California, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Minnesota, as well as many different parts of New York State.
75 years ago
Aug. 1, 1948: Detective John L. Touchette, a member of the police department since July 23, 1928, will become a captain detective at a base salary of $3,050 a year, it was decided by the city council in executive session Friday night.
100 years ago
Aug. 1, 1923: Ontario officials are said to be considering steps to have two prisoners who are accompanying Ohio Gov. Donahey and Warden Thomas of the Ohio penitentiary as servants on a hunting trip removed from the province.
125 years ago
Aug. 1, 1898: Miss Olivette L. Nott, formerly of Adams, is on the editorial staff of Town Talk, a society paper published in Buffalo, having charge of the dramatic and society columns.
150 years ago
Aug. 1, 1873: Congress has passed a law, effective October 1, that cattle in transit on railroad trains shall receive food and drink at least once every 24 hours.
The world
1901–present
1907 – The start of the first Scout camp on Brownsea Island, the origin of the worldwide Scouting movement.
1911 – Harriet Quimby takes her pilot’s test and becomes the first U.S. woman to earn an Aero Club of America aviator’s certificate.
1961 – U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara orders the creation of the Defense Intelligonage organization.
