The north
10 years ago
Aug. 21, 2013: A statute of the Virgin Mary was knocked over and smashed in front of St. Mary’s Church in an apparent act of vandalism that appalled church leaders and parishioners in Waddington. State police are investigating. The statue was donated by Mary Monihon of Louisville in 1959 in memory of her family.
25 years ago
Aug. 21, 1998: Consumers may not like paying more for milk than they did two years ago, but the increasingly bumpy ride in dairy prices is good news for shoppers, a new study says. Rather than turning away from milk when prices rise or fall sharply, consumers encourage competition by buying different types of milk and hunting for bargains, according to the study conducted by the University of Kentucky. After reaching near-record highs in 1996, milk prices tumbled in 1997, only to rebound this summer. Economists say the ups and downs are due in part to the federal government’s moving away from milk price supports after 1996.
50 years ago
Aug. 21, 1973: An exhibit of Indian artifacts collected by Elizabeth K. Farmer of Watertown has been completed at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island. Mrs. Farmer has excavated for artifacts for many years on Manzanita Island in the St. Lawrence River. Included are such items as a rare stone pipe, a kaolin trade pipe, assorted points and pot sherds, and a unique barbed harpoon. The artifacts range in date from the Archaic period (c. 1300 B.C.) through late Woodland phase (1600 A.D.) when Indians along the St. Lawrence first came in contact with white traders. The farmer collection supplements a fine variety of artifacts previously loaned by Carl E. Dorr, formerly of Thousand Island Park.
75 years ago
Aug. 21, 1948: Mrs. Mary Hollis Ackley, 603 Bradley St., who has lived to see the United States engaged in five major wards, said today on her 101st birthday that she prays she will not see our country involved in another conflict.
100 years ago
Aug. 21, 1923: The celebration of the centennial of the founding of the Cape Vincent Presbyterian Church is being held this week.
125 years ago
Aug. 21, 1898: Gary M. Jones retired from the city clerk’s office yesterday, amid the universal regret of all who have had dealings with him. In company of his wife he will visit his father next week in Western, in the upper Mohawk Valley.
150 years ago
Aug. 21, 1873: President Grant and party arrived at Lake George Wednesday, and after a short reception in the parlors of the Fort William Henry Hotel, left in a special coach for Glens Falls and Saratoga
