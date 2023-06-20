The north
10 years ago
June 20, 2013: When it rains, it pours — hydroelectric power revenues for the city of Watertown, that is. The city’s hydroelectric plant off Marble Street so far this year has produced about 1.4 million kilowatt hours, said Water Superintendent Michael J. Sligar. If the rain keeps up, it would be on pace to produce as much as 3.2 million kilowatt hours and a record for the month of June. With 11 days remaining this month, hydroelectric power has already reached 44 percent above the normal amount for June.
25 years ago
June 20, 1998: The 1948 mahogany runabout “Pardon Me,” normally on display at the Antique Boat Museum, was placed in the water for the first time since 1986 Friday afternoon at French Bay Marina in Clayton. The 48-foot craft was constructed at Hutchinson’s Boat Works in Alexandria Bay.
50 years ago
June 20, 1973: The 65th commencement activities at Lowville Academy and Central School will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. There are 182 graduates, the largest graduating class since the founding of the academy in 1808. Commencement speakers will be four seniors, Michael Boshart, Collins Kellogg Jr., Jonathan Miller, and Wallace Balash.
75 years ago
June 20, 1948: The Rube Morgan building located on Main street in Norfolk has been purchased by Norfolk lodge 1519, Loyal Order of Moose. The building is being used for meetings of the local lodge and eight district meetings comprising the lodges of Massena, Ogdensburg, Malone, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake as well as meetings for the Mooseheart Legion.
100 years ago
June 20, 1923: When fire broke out in the kitchen of Arthur F. McConville’s home, 21 Montgomery Street, Ogdensburg yesterday about 3 p.m. Mrs. McConville rushed upstairs to save her money and jewelry. She was menaced by the smoke and flames and fearing that her escape would be cut off leaped through a window and alighted without injury.
125 years ago
June 20, 1898: The R., W. & O. carried 1,000 passengers on excursion trains yesterday. Of these 166 went on the 39th Separate Company band excursion to Ontario Beach.
150 years ago
June 20, 1873: A man named Gray, who lives at Cape Vincent, donated $100 in cash and a $100 note to the pickpockets today.
The world
1944 – The experimental MW 18014 V-2 rocket reaches an altitude of 176 km, becoming the first man-made object to reach outer space.
