The north
10 years ago
Aug. 15, 2013: Carthage native Darrell W. Main, who took over as the owner of Cleveland Funeral Home this month, plans to guide the business as its funeral director for a few decades, then pass it down to one of his sons. Mr. Main, who has served as a funeral manager for the Watertown funeral home since 2001, bought the business from Lynn S. Cleveland.
25 years ago
Aug. 15, 1998: A stubborn colony of bats has forced a temporary evacuation of the Naval Reserve Readiness Center at 327 Mullin Street, Watertown. The Reserve center is relocating because of a bat infestation,” said Cmdr. Woody J. Berzines, Navy reserve spokesman. We have tried a variety of options to deal with the problem, but the bats are winning.”
50 years ago
Aug. 15, 1973: The Gould family reunion was held Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gould on the Middle Road, with 75 relatives attending. The oldest member was Tessie S. Gould, 88, of 6699 Duffy Road, and the youngest was Margaret Patterson of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Patterson, Black River, 10 weeks old. The family traveling the farthest was Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Gould, from Lake Placid.
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1948: Two new school buses, for the use in taking Lowville academy students to and from their homes in Watson and Tug Hill have been delivered to the school, Leon A. Davis, academy principal announced. A $13,500 loan, authorized on July 13, made the purchase of the vehicles possible. The other two school buses have been completely overhauled. A new engine has been put in the bus that goes on the Deer River route.
100 years ago
Aug. 15, 1923: Only about half the fresh air children expected from New York this morning arrived. It is understood, however, that a large number of the children arrived at Grand Central Station too late, and they will be brought up during the next few days.
125 years ago
Aug. 15, 1898: At 4 Friday afternoon, during the thunderstorm, a bolt struck the brick tower of the Ontario paper mill at Glen Park. A hole about afoot in diameter was knocked in the side of the structure.
150 years ago
Aug. 15, 1873: The grading of Massey Street is nearly finished, making it one of the handsomest streets in the city.
