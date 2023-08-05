The north
10 years ago
Aug. 5, 2013: Moths are zeroing in on cornfields in Jefferson County, attempting to lay eggs atop the leaves branching from cornstalks. If successful, western bean cutworms will emerge about a week later and feed on kernels of corn for a bout a month. The cutwork hasn’t yet caused much damage to sweet corn on farms in New York, where the best was first found in the state in Wyoming County in 2009. But the myths that spread the worms are creeping from the Midwest to the Northeast in greater numbers, especially in the north country.
25 years ago
Aug. 5, 1998: Voters in the Watertown City School District will go to the polls in October to decide on a proposal to tear down Case Junior High School and build a new one. The school would be built behind the existing school on Washington Street. The plans also include replacing the roof at Harold T. Wiley Elementary School and the construction of a cogeneration facility that would supply 90 percent of the power needed at Watertown High School. The three projects are estimated to cost $26.6 million. The district would receive 95 percent state aid for the projects due to special reorganization and consolidation incentive aid. That means only $1.3 million would be paid by property owners.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1973: The paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division are re-assembling at Camp Drum today to prepare for the last segment of “Operation Mohawk.” A 12-day, 100 mile trek through the Adirondacks. The overland mission, preceded by a massive group parachuting exercise, is part of an intensive program designed to provide valuable training in land navigation, first aid, and survival.
Aug. 5, 1948: Charles E. Babcock, 26, a scoutmaster from Stockton, Calif., and a former resident of Sackets Harbor, is on his way east with three Stockton Boy Scouts who have never been out of their native city before, according to word received by Mr. Babcock’s cousin, Miss Jennie B. Carpenter, Sackets Harbor. They will be guests at the home of MR. Babcock’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Maxon. They are traveling by station wagon and visiting points of interest along the way.
100 years ago
Aug. 5, 1923: With the anchoring of the last boat of the Crescent Yacht Club to return to Chaumont Bay Sunday night after attending the Lake Yacht Sailing Association races at Belleville one of the most successful cruises in the history of the club was ended. Some of the boats arrived shortly afternoon while the rest did not enter the bay until late in the evening. All of the Yachtsmen agree that it was a fine cruise. With both the Huskies, the successful defender of the George Cup, and the Alice, owned by Stuart D. Lansing, finishing across the finishing line as winners in the days races the local club members were quite elated.
125 years ago
Aug. 5, 1898: A sudden rain of last evening compelled the abandonment of the street railway excursion until the next pleasant evening. The Rebekahs’ lawn social at Charles Martello’s residence was also postponed.
150 years ago
Aug. 5, 1873: Base ball is raging as much as ever in Canton. The lat game was played on Saturday between the”Stars” and “Plow Boys,” both of the village. The “Plow Boys” were assisted by Chamberlain, the professional pitcher of the “Pasttimes” of Ogdensburgh, and were a large set of fellows whom one would expect to do heavy battling. However, the game was won by the “Stars,” five innings being played, and the score standing 129 to 4. A more chagrined and disapointed set of individuals than those same “Plow Boys” it would be hard to find.
The world
1901 – Peter O’Connor sets the first World Athletics recognised long jump world record of 24 ft 11.75 in (7.6137 m), a record that would stand for 20 years.
1914 – In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.
1926 – Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.
1957 – American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage “baby-boomers” by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.
