10 years ago
Aug. 25, 2013: North country ambulance squad officials are arguing that while their staffs respond quickly to medical emergencies, payments for service from insurance companies has become too slow-moving. Sone quads have waited upwards of 90 days or more to receive payment, while at the same time having to pay staff, order equipment and service vehicles. As a result, some squads are in dire finical straits. The town of Watertown Ambulance, for example, is considering getting a line of credit to ensure its company bills and employees are paid. The average Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service call costs $512, but the average Medicare reimbursement for those calls is $312.
25 years ago
Aug. 25, 1998: George E. and Barbara H. Dillingham were sweeping the broken glass and surveying the fallen trees this morning after a Monday afternoon thunderstorm flung their back porch roof 100 feet, spreading debris on both sides of the road and leaving their living room a shambles. “I went through the ice storm too, but this is worse. It just came, took the roof off the porch, threw it over top of the house, and it landed 100 feet in my yard, and then it flew over the highway,” Mr. Dillingham said while walking around his Red Mills property surveying the fallen trees and roof pieces everywhere.
50 years ago
Aug. 25, 1973: Enrollment at Jefferson Community College has dropped approximately 140 students in the past year, according to Fred J. McCarthy, dean of students. Friday’s registration day enrollment figures were 850, as compared to 990 a year ago. McCarthy said, however, a few more students would be added as late enrollments come in. JCC administrators budgeted for 830 students this year, so McCarthy says they are pleased to have bet that figure. He said the reasons for the decline in enrollment are many. The end of the draft is partly responsible, causing many college age men to be no longer interested in the draft exemption college offers.
75 years ago
Aug. 25, 1948: Henry A. Wise of Watertown was re-nominated as state senator of the 42nd district in Tuesday’s Republican primary, piling up a margin of two to one over his opponent, Paul J. Woodard of Sandy Creek.
100 years ago
Aug. 25, 1923: Postmaster John Bentley of Ogdensburg delivered a letter this morning at 9:45 to Joseph C. Marceau, veteran barber, from his son, Kenneth C. Marceau of San Francisco. The letter left the coast by plane at 1 p.m. two days ago and reached New York last night in time to catch the express for Ogdensburg. It was the only piece of mail from San Francisco to reach here.
125 years ago
Aug. 25, 1898: The old wooden sidewalk on the Court Street side of Otis house has been replaced with a new one. The flag on city hall is tattered and torn by too playful breezes, and a new one will be purchased.
150 years ago
Aug. 25, 1873: Between 11 and 12 o’clock this morning, J. Chase, Jr., and a Mr. DeGrotte were riding through Polk street, when the tongue to the carriage dropped down, frightening the horses. They immediately ran, and both occupants were thrown out of the carriage and seriously injured. Mr. DeGrotte, it is supposed, suffered a broken leg.
