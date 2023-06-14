The north
10 years ago
June 14, 2013: The launch of construction for Jefferson Community College’s first residence hall was seen by administrators as the start of a new era for its students. Carole A. McCoy, the college’s president, said the presence of student residents will increase interest in on-campus activities and academics and improve their graduation prospects. The college held a ground breaking ceremony on campus Thursday afternoon that drew about 100 attendees. Work on the $17 million project will begin this summer and when completed, the residence hall will have 298 beds.
25 years ago
June 14, 1998: They are the most popular toys to hit the United States in years, but there’s one place Beanie Babies aren’t welcome: the U.S.-Canadian border. The cute toys are being seized as contraband, locked up, and in some cases destroyed because of a new trademark regulation that allows Americans to bring only one Beanie Baby across the border every 30 days. In effect since December, it’s hampering north country collectors who once could avoid the Beanie Baby frenzy in the United States by heading to well-stocked Canadian outlets.
50 years ago
June 14, 1973: An opportunity for family camping is again being made available over the 4th of July weekend for families and scouts of the Thousand Island Girl Scout Camp Whispering Pines. A limited number of places are still open for families of adult volunteers and of girl members of the council. The camping session is set to run from Tuesday July 3, to Sunday, July 8.
75 years ago
June 14, 1948: John Foster Dulles, American delegate to the United Nations General Assembly, called on the United States here yesterday to support “peaceful change” in order for democracy to win against Communism. Declaring that change is “inevitable,” the Republican foreign affairs spokesman warned that the U.S. must never defend the “status quo.” Such a position is “the death trap” into which Communism would “maneuver the free societies,” thereby leaving itself as the lone “proponent of change” in the world, he said. As honorary chancellor of Union university this year, Dulles addressed ceremonies marking the university’s 75th commencement and the 153rd commencement of Union college. He was awarded an honorary degree of doctor of civil laws.
100 years ago
June 14, 1923: The festival of St. Anthony will be observed by the members of St. Anthony’s chapel on Sunday evening. A procession in which from 300 to 500 will take part and special service afterwards are being planned in connection with the event. One of the features will be the display of the statue of St. Anthony, which will be carried in the parade by six men. It has been decided to discontinue the former custom of going to Public Square.
125 years ago
June 14, 1898: The attendance at Lowville grange June 1 was light. After the regular order of business the question for the day: “Should farmers pattern after professional men in taking vacation” was discussed. Brother Sharp thought they should have a rest, but said the average farmer could not leave his work as the doctors, lawyers and others did.
150 years ago
June 14, 1873: Devastating fires are raging in the North Woods. The smoke is visible at Boonville.
The world
1901–present
1907 – The National Association for Women’s Suffrage succeeds in getting Norwegian women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.
1937 – Pennsylvania becomes the first (and only) state of the United States to celebrate Flag Day officially as a state holiday.
1937 – U.S. House of Representatives passes the Marihuana Tax Act.
1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words “under God” into the United States Pledge of Allegiance.
1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.