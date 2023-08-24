The north
10 years ago
Aug. 24, 2013: North country contractors who were fined for breaking state law on home improvement contracts said they could lose future customers because of a recent announcement suggesting they ripped people off. But in reality, the contractors said, most of the three dozen businesses in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties cited this month by the state attorney general’s office were guilty of only minor violations they didn’t realize they had committed. That wasn’t obvious to the public however, because their names were lumped together in a list that didn’t say what they were cited for or how much they were fined. Local contractors were among 211 businesses statewide fined for a range of violations associated with Article 36-A of General Business Law. The violations ranged from failure to provide basic information on written contracts to failure to place homeowner’s money in separate bank accounts before projects were finished an failure to honor work agreements. Fines ranged from $300 to $1,500.
25 years ago
Aug. 24, 1998: The 33.45-pound coho salmon caught Aug. 13 in Lake Ontario, off the shore of Oswego County near Nine Mile Point, is a new state record for the species, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The fish, which was caught by Stephen M. Sheets Jr., of Woolrich, Pa., has been verified by DEC Region 7 Fisheries Manager Leslie Wedge who said it beat the previous record of 33.25 pounds set in 1989.
50 years ago
Aug. 24, 1973: The Tug Hill plateau could become a major factor in the search for new power sources — in this case windmill generation of electricity. A research proposal drafted by Dr. Richard E. mark of the State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, is being considered by the National Science Foundation for a $70,595 grant. The proposal involves a scientific study at Tug Hill into the feasibility of utilizing wind power to generate electrical energy. The 18-month project is seriously being considered, said Dr. Mark, because “aeolian energy technology” (wind power) offers hope of producing energy without pollution. The energy would be stored when wind is blowing and released as needed. Assemblyman Edward F. Crawford, chairman of the Temporary State Commission on Tug Hill said,”
“The Tug Hill area is comprised of approximately 1 million acres of sparsely populated land and is ideally suited to serve as a study for innovative technology.”
75 years ago
Aug. 24, 1948: The area’s version of the plague locusts appeared to be abating somewhat today as thousands of invading grasshoppers died on the sidewalks apparently from lack of green nourishment.
100 years ago
Aug. 24, 1923: Two women hikers, Rhea Kirschner of New York City and Mollie Pratt of Brooklyn, arrived in Watertown yesterday from the Thousand Islands on the return trip to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls and the Islands. They have until Saturday to reach New York or they will lose a $100 bet they made with eight other girls before they left that they could make the trip in one week.
125 years ago
Aug. 24, 1898: During a thunder shower this morning lightning struck the house and barn belonging to Dr. F.C. Bailey in Adams Center, splitting the clapboards and tearing the corner board of the house and completely demolishing the cupola of the barn. Fortunately, the buildings did not take fire.
150 years ago
Aug. 24, 1873: The original map of Watertown of 1804, which is published today, is in the hands of R. H. Huntington of Adams.
