HARVESTING ON A BIG SCALE — The hay really flew in July 1951 at the Asa Gordon farm, Deer River, when neighbors responded to a "bee" to harvest approximately 75 tons of hay for Mr. Gordon, who recently returned from a Syracuse hospital. The above picture shows just one phase of the extensive operations, with farm wagons, loaded with bales of hay and pulled by tractors, arriving at the barn. Watertown Daily Times

