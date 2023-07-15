The north
10 years ago
July 15, 2013: A group of re-enactors on Saturday fired a ‘3-pounder” cannon representing a type of firepower used during the War of 1812. Theodore L. Schofield, one of the re-enactors dressed in period clothing, said the cannon, named for its ability to fire three-pound shots, was one of the smaller pieces of artillery that would have been used, and that it could be placed in either a vessel or a garrison setting.
25 years ago
July 15, 1998: A Siberian tiger that was surrendered by a St. Lawrence County man charged with animal cruelty has been found a permanent home in California. Two tigers and two cougars have been at the Thousand Islands Zoo in Redwood since they were removed in March from Griffin’s Game Farm in the town of Clare by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
50 years ago
July 15, 1973: Four Northern New York high school students have been studying in various departments at the House of the Good Samaritan under the auspices of the four-week on-the-job training program sponsored by the Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association of the Seaway Area, Inc.
75 years ago
July 15, 1948: The Malone Memorial Recreation park late has been a popular spot during the past few hot days. More than 5,000 people have used the facilities at the park, and a half that number went swimming over the weekend.
100 years ago
July 15, 1923: Nearly 40 employees of the George W. White & Son Lumber company attended the fifth annual picnic of the concern held at Millen Bay, Saturday. The men left Watertown early Saturday morning in cars and the company’s trucks and the return was not made until evening. Most of the say was given over to various athletic contests, including a fast baseball game between the men in the mill and the men in the shop. At noon refreshments consisting of soft drinks, sandwiches, ice cream and “smokes” were served. In the hope of being able to treat the crowd to a nice fish dinner several of the followers of Watertown left early in the day for the bass shoal near the picnic grounds, but returned about noon reporting that the fishing was poor. The return to Watertown was made about 7 Saturday night.
125 years ago
July 15, 1898: Lieut. Col. Henry Carroll, of the 6th United States cavalry, was seriously wounded at the battle of San Juan, July 2. The position of the different brigades before the battle was given in the Chicago Record of July 6. His sister Mrs. Julin Banon and family live in Harrisville.
150 years ago
July 15, 1873: Geo. S. Newton has nearly completed a fine hotel at Fisher’s Landing. It is 40 by 30 feet, and three and one half stories high with observatory. It is well planned and will be elegantly finished and furnished in modern style. The building will cost $7,000. It is built adjoining the old hotel which forms a part of the new building. It will be fully completed by the first of August. Hiram Carter is the architect and builder. There is first class fishing here, and as the hotel will have excellent accommodations and obliging landlord, it will undoubtedly receive a liberal share of patronage. The telegraph wires have been extended to Fisher’s Landing for the benefit of the new hotel.
The world
1901–present
1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer’s disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.
1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).
1954 – The Boeing 367-80, the prototype for both the Boeing 707 and C-135 series, takes its first flight.
1975 – Space Race: Apollo–Soyuz Test Project features the dual launch of an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft on the first joint Soviet-United States human-crewed flight. It was the last launch of both an Apollo spacecraft, and the Saturn family of rockets.
2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.
