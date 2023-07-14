The north
10 years ago
July 14, 2013: Public hearings on the controversial new Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River water management proposal begin today, and representatives from the International Joint Commission will be gathering area feedback in Alexandria Bay. Critics along the lake shore call regulation strategy — Plan 2014, proposed by the commission in June — a nightmare scenario that would wreak havoc on public septic systems and costal properties through erosion and flooding.
25 years ago
July 14, 1998: Like a Florida brushfire discontent regarding negotiations with the New York Power Authority over the use of its surplus land is spreading up and down the St. Lawrence River shoreline. Residents of Wilson Hill in the town of Lousiville are now joining the towns of Lisbon and Massena in voicing their displeasure over NYPA’s refusal to return pockets of land bought from residents in the 1950s.
50 years ago
July 14, 1973: William J. McCluskey, Canton, has been named as manager of the Madrid Office of the St. Lawrence National Bank, as announced by Edwin J. Lyons, president. Mr. McCluskey replaces Tom Nelson, who has resigned. Mr. McCluskey graduated from Canton High School in 1955, attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and Canton ATC.
75 years ago
July 14, 1948: David C. Knowlton, 213 Flower Ave. W., vice-president of Knowlton Brothers, Inc. the past four years, was elected president of the company Tuesday at a meeting of the board of directors which followed the annual stockholders’ meeting.
100 years ago
July 14, 1923: At the recent convention of the National Editorial Association in Alexandria Bay, a poll showed a large majority of the editors favor President Harding as the next nominee in the presidential election.
125 years ago
July 14, 1898: Frank Youngs, of the Watertown Spring Wagon Co., received word that his son Lewis, who was wounded at Santiago, is aboard the hospital ship that reached Port Comfort, Va., last night and is doing well.
150 years ago
July 14, 1873: The Lowville Band has a new set of silver instruments.
The world
1902 – The Campanile in St Mark’s Square, Venice collapses, also demolishing the loggetta.
1911 – Harry Atwood, an exhibition pilot for the Wright brothers, is greeted by President Taft after he lands his aeroplane on the South Lawn of the White House, having flown from Boston.
1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.
1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.
