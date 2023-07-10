The north
10 years ago
July 10, 2013: Signs went up Tuesday for the new Aldi store being built on Route 11 in Potsdam. The discount grocery store going up across the street from the Walmart Supercenter is on schedule to open Aug. 1.
25 years ago
July 10, 1998: When it comes to soccer, this is one of the rare times the U.S. got the best of a South American country. U.S. Customs officials last month donated 504 “contraband” Wilson hand-sewn leather soccer balls to eight school districts in Northern New York. The balls, made in Pakistan and destined for South America, mistakenly arrived in Massena U.S. Customs station last September. The shipper’s load was supposed to contain textile products. Wilson, following a nine-month petition to get the shipment back, found it would be cheaper to let the balls go than redirect them.
50 years ago
July 10, 1973: The 152nd Lewis County Fair will open here Monday. Following the opening, the stage show will feature Gordon Tapp of the He Haw Show, a stage, band, the Flying Walters, a trampoline act, and the Amazing Mr. Bell. The show will be climaxed by a fireworks display.
75 years ago
July 10, 1948: One hundred and seventy-nine fresh air children from New York tenement districts arrived in the North Country Friday afternoon for two-week sponsorship of the New York Herald Tribune Fresh Air Fund.
100 years ago
July 10, 1923: A Montreal dispatch says that 15,000 ounces of cocaine valued at about $50,000, said to have been shipped from Europe to Canada, were seized by American customs officers at Rouses Point.
125 years ago
July 10, 1898: Officer Wood, No. 1 on the police force is the first policeman to have the week’s vacation which the board of safety allows each member of the force.
150 years ago
July 10, 1873: Direct communication between Oswego and New York, by New York and Oswego Midland railroad, was completed Wednesday evening by laying the last rail in the gap between the eastern and western sections of the line.
The world
1901–present
1920 – Arthur Meighen becomes Prime Minister of Canada.
1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.
1962 – Telstar, the world’s first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.
1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.[9]
2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 “Special Edition” cars will be exhibited in a museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.