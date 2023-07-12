The north
10 years ago
July 12, 2013: For years, the former minimall underneath Stream International sat vacant, almost forgotten. But in recent months, new owner Brian H. Murray has found tenants for much of the retail and office space in the downtown building that housed the F.W. Woolworth store until it closed in 1997. Mr. Murray owns the bottom half of the building, 146 Arsenal St., after purchasing the 412,000 square feet of space for $2.1 million in September from GEJ Watertown, LLC.
25 years ago
July 12, 1998: New Yorkers and Canadians are celebrating Cape Vincent’s French heritage again this weekend, and they’re finding room to appreciate other cultures at the same time. Organizers on Saturday were expecting as many as 15,000 visitors to Cape Vincent’s 30th annual French Festival, which was timed as usually for the weekend nearest Bastille Day. Cape Vincent’s point of land, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, was on the route of the French explorers and missionaries who were busy in the area in the 1600s. Frenchman James LeRay de Chaumont owned huge tracts of land in the 1790s, and named he point for his son, Vincent.
50 years ago
July 12, 1973: More than 4,000 eastern Pennsylvania Army Reservists will arrive at Camp Drum Saturday for two weeks’ active duty training. The reservists, members of the suburban Philadelphia-headquartered 157th Separate Infantry Brigade (Mechanized), will be spending their fifth consecutive summer at Drum. The brigade is one of the largest Army Reserve brigades in the nation.
75 years ago
July 12, 1948: Fishermen of the vicinity of Carthage should take care to safeguard their stock of bait lest a marauder carry it away. Stanley Fuller reports that a large supply of “night-walkers,” laboriously captured by Mr. Fuller and this correspondent by flashlight on a misty evening, were removed from the premises of his camp at Beaver lake by a prowling raccoon. The Sagacious little thief pushed to one side a heavy slab of wood used to cover the worm box, and filled his tummy with what must have been to him delectable fare.
100 years ago
July 12, 1923: Frank P. Redfield of Adams is receiving the insulin treatment for diabetes at the House of the Good Samaritan. He began taking the now famous insulin treatments about two weeks ago.
125 years ago
July 12, 1898: District Deputy F. E. Whipple is busily engaged installing the officers of the various Odd Fellows lodges in this district.
150 years ago
July 12, 1873: Thomas Nast has reportedly been engaged by the Y.M.C.A to lecture here next season, and give illustrations in caricature “taken on the spot.”
The world
1901–present
1962 – The Rolling Stones perform for the first time at London’s Marquee Club.
