10 years ago
Aug. 17, 2013: Supporters of reinstating junior varsity football scored a touchdown at this week’s Canton Central School District board meeting. Board of Education members unanimously agreed to create a boys’ JV team this season after being told the extra cost of fielding a team will be covered by donations from businesses and other supporters.
25 years ago
Aug. 17, 1998: The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday completed a two-week investigation into a light oil sheen on the St. Lawrence River by removing the last of eight drums from the Roy A. Jodrey and surveying the sunken vessel and the immediate area for other potential sources of pollution. The drum removal and a follow up survey were paid for by the owner of the Jodrey, Algoma Central Marine Group, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, after a contractor for the Coast Guard determined that oil was seeming from a damaged drum in the stern of the sunken ship. Officials with the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Office in Buffalo estimated that eight drums contained about 400 gallons of lubricating oil and although only one tank had leaked, several more were in poor condition.
50 years ago
Aug. 17, 1973: With the civil service examination for firefighters out of the way, the city is now beginning its search for new patrolmen. City officials have stressed since spring the necessity of finding new personnel for the police and fire departments. City Manager Ronald G. Forbes has estimated that 40 positions between the two departments must be filled in the current fiscal year, at least 27 of them in the fire department.
75 years ago
Aug. 17, 1948: Lake Placid is staging an old fashioned, community-wide Adirondack party Aug. 28, in honor of Kate Smith, one of America’s leading radio personalities whose “Camp Sunshine” has been a Lake Placid landmark since she established her summer home there in 1931. She will lead the community in singing.
100 years ago
Aug. 17, 1923: Harry Lauder, the inimitable Scottish comedian, known to the whole American public through his stage appearances and phonograph records, will appear in Watertown this fall, playing at the Avon Theater.
125 years ago
Aug. 17, 1898: Supt. Phippin’s gang is now finishing the macadamizing of Cooper Street. Factory Street will then be taken up, and after that Park Avenue.
150 years ago
Aug. 17, 1873: On Monday the Adams druggists will employ extra clerks to attend to wounded baseballists during the tournament.
