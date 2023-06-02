From the Times' Files: Looking Backward

The north
10 years ago
June 2, 2013: He survived the chopping block. Robbie L. Myers — a former military chef at Fort Drum — always wanted to test his culinary talent on the Food Network show “Chopped,” but his busy military career never freed up the time. “The military Salute” edition of “Chopped” featuring Mr. Myers aired for the first time Tuesday night. Mr. Myers competed against other retired military chefs, and he took home a winning prize of $10,000.
25 years ago
June 2, 1998: Spc. John F. Kirwan appreciated the Soldier’s Medal awarded him Monday by the Army but he still doesn’t know what all the fuss is about. The infantryman saved an elderly couple stuck in their burning home while visiting his family in Klamath falls, Ore., last December. If not for Spc. Kirwan’s trek through the smoky house — where he could barely see 4 feet in front of him — the couple may not be alive today.
50 years ago
June 2, 1973: The prolonged and extensive rainy period is spelling “trouble” for many farmers in this region. Present indications are there will be serious shortages of oats, corn and hay. And this, in sequence, means drastic slumps in milk production. The soil is so saturated with water that on many farms, operators have not been able to get on the land — even to spread manure — since about April 22. As a result, manure is piling up in some barnyards. Farmers can’t let cows graze in most meadows because the animals sink into the soft ground.
75 years ago
June 2, 1948: Building a new Lewis County Courthouse will be gin on Monday if possible, with at least two floors and perhaps the roof of the structure to be completed by next winter. That opinion was given to the county board of supervisors yesterday by a representative of Watertown brothers of Watertown, after the board voted to award the contract for construction of the courthouse to that company which entered a low bid of $292,700. A total of $319,993 in contracts were awarded, including the construction, heating, plumbing, and ventilation of the building.
100 years ago
June 2, 1923: About 800 pupils of the High and grammar schools of East Carthage and about 100 of those in West Carthage schools received the Schick Test and were given inoculations for the prevention of diphtheria. The test were given about a week ago and the first inoculation was given yesterday.
125 years ago
June 2, 1898: The people of this city will be much interested and gratified to know that there is a strong possibility that the New York Air Break company will at an early date build an addition to its already extensive plant which will accommodate a large number of additional men and will be another step in the remarkable progress by this concern of late.
150 years ago
June 2, 1873: J.H. Parker, formerly of Brownville, having associated his brother with him, has opened a fine store on Broadway (Cape Vincent), where may be found a full line of goods, embracing everything usually found in a country store. Some of his old patrons have already found their way to his store — he says there’s room for more.
The world
1910 – Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce Limited, becomes the first man to make a non-stop double crossing of the English Channel by plane.
1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.
1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.
