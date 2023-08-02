The north
10 years ago
Aug. 2, 2013: A roadside vegetable stand was stolen from a front yard in Waddington, and the owner hopes to have it returned. The 3-by-5-foot chestnut wood stand was taken from the lawn of 132 Lincoln Ave., in the center of Waddignton. It was used to sell vegetables and fruit at a farm.
25 years ago
Aug. 2, 1998: A 129-year-old former lighthouse on Stony Point has been out up for sale for $650,000. The 2.25-acre property includes about 600 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline and two year-round homes — a ranch-style house about 20 feet off the lake and a two-story 12-room home with an attached former lighthouse about 75 feet from the lake. Next door is an unmanned, blinking red beacon maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard. In 1837, Congress apportioned $3,000 to build the first lighthouse on Stony Point, which is 4 miles west of Henderson Harbor.
50 years ago
Aug. 2, 1973: Damage this spring by high waters to facilities of the Thousand Island Parks Commission has been mostly repaired. According to Charles J. Elliot, regional manager of the commission, 90 to 95 percent of the marine facilities are now operating. Elliot confirmed he had received $40,000 in emergency funding from Albany to repair docks and boat ramps.
75 years ago
Aug. 2, 1948: The teacher merit-rating plan can work, Frank C. Roda, Ogdensburg superintendent of schools declared at the third annual problems conference held at the Potsdam State Teachers College.
100 years ago
Aug. 2, 1923: Carbis A. Walker, Central Y.M.C.A. swimmer, landed at Lorain, Ohio at 5:30 a.m. today, just 20 hours and 15 minutes after he stated his swim across Lake Erie from Lelee Passage lighthouse, Ontario, to Lorain.
125 years ago
Aug. 2, 1898: Justin Burns, formerly of Watertown, has been appointed sergeant major of the first regiment volunteer engineers, recruited at Camp Townsend. The regiment has received orders to join the army in Puerto Rico.
150 years ago
Aug. 2, 1873: Miss Carpenter, the English philanthropist whose sympathies are enlisted in prison reform, visited Sing Sing last week. She thinks our prisons are overcrowded, and favors the ticket-of-leave system, giving a conditional pardon to those who have been in the longest.
The world
1918 – The first general strike in Canadian history takes place in Vancouver.
1990 – Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually leading to the Gulf War.
