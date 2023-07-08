The north
10 years ago
July 8, 2013: Tears streamed down the faces of many parishioners and church officials Sunday afternoon at the closing service for a beloved Roman Catholic church that has been here in Hogansburg for 179 years. Faithful from around the north country packed the pews of St. Patrick’s Church for a final Mass at 3 p.m. “It’s heartbreaking,” said the Rev. Martin E. Cline, pastor of the church. “It’s unfortunate that times and circumstances of this area left our hands tied with what we can do.”
25 years ago
July 8, 1998: Crops in the north country are maturing several weeks earlier than normal, and farmers say this could be a very good year if the summer weather pattern continues. Farmers got a jump on the season with a warm, dry May, which let them get out into their fields earlier than normal. Corn was planted in early May instead of at the end of the month, or into June, which was the case with many farmers last year because of cold, wet weather.
50 years ago
July 8, 1973: Using a key hidden on the back porch, a burglar entered a West Mullin Street home on the weekend, forced open a safe in the basement, and removed $2,200 in cash and coins. Another $20 was taken from a coin box in a beauty salon operated by the owner, Mrs. Bertha Atchie, 515 W. Mullin St. Mrs. Atchie discovered the theft about 9 p.m. Sunday. She told police she had been away from the house since 2 that afternoon. The second burglary resulted in the loss of $51 from Paula Hutton, who rents an apartment at 834 Sherman Street. She told police the molding was removed from a window pane in the front door, and the thief then reached in to unlock the door.
75 years ago
July 8, 1948: Ninety percent of village residents have paid their taxes, three per cent fewer than had settled tax obligations last year, Joseph W. Singer, village clerk and treasurer, said today. Money still owed came to $5,178.21 on July 1.
100 years ago
July 8, 1923: Captain Samuel J. Hill, commander of pumper company No. 2 of the fire department, observed his twentieth anniversary as a member of the Watertown Fire Department on Sunday. Before becoming a fire fighter he was a steam engineer for the Remington Paper mill at Norfolk.
125 years ago
July 8, 1898: An accident occurred this morning when the steamer Leroy left the dock. A little ways from Sackets Harbor the piston rod broke and the cylinder head was blown off. No one was hurt. The steamer Charlotte will run in her place and take passengers two and from Henderson Harbor until repairs are made.
150 years ago
July 8, 1873: Adams: About 10 o’clock last night, the alarm of fire was heard in our village. It proved to be in the building owned by W.H. Wheeler, and occupied by W.E. Overton as a cabinet manufacturing shop. The fire company was promptly on hand and the fire speedily extinguished, doing but little damage. The presumption seems to be that the fire originated by means of a careless smoker, either in lighting or emptying his pipe. Had it not occurred early in the evening Wheeler’s sash and blind factory and planing mill and a large quantity of lumber would have been destroyed.
The world
1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22.
1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.
1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).
1994 – Kim Jong Il begins to assume supreme leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il Sung.
2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched in the final mission of the U.S. Space Shuttle program.
