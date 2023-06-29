The north
10 years ago
June 29, 2013: Japanese lilac, northern red oak and crab apple trees were planted Friday on East Church Street, becoming some of the 63 that will soon line village streets. Planting of the trees by employees of All Seasons Landscaping and Garden Center, Lowville, which will continue through Tuesday, marks the completion of two years of planning by the Adams Tree Revitalization Committee. In 2012, the small group secured an $8,351 grant for the project from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Urban and Community Forestry program. The village of Adams also matched that amount with cash and in-kind services.
25 years ago
June 29, 1998: Lake Ontario is once again teeming with yellow perch and anglers had better fishing success for several species of trout and salmon, according to a survey in April and May by the Department of Environmental Conservation. And, the number of boat fishermen casting into Lake Ontario the past two months was higher than it was during the same periods in 1996 and 1997. What is particularly striking about the report, is the phenomenal increase in catches of yellow perch. Perch catches in the two months soared from an average of 17 fish in 1992-97 to 1,797 fish in 1998.
50 years ago
June 29, 1973: Two Northern New York residents, R.H. Van Derzee of Ogdensburg, and Sherwood Hamilton, of Oswego, are serving as members of the U.S. board of directors of International Association of Great Lakes Ports. Ernest B. Griffith, general manager of the Toronto Harbour Commission was elected president of the association at the annual meeting held in Chicago June 14.
75 years ago
June 29, 1948: Mrs. Eli G. (Ethelwyn) Herrick was designated by the Democratic party today to be its candidate for the State Senate seat of the 42nd district (Jefferson-Oswego).
100 years ago
June 29, 1923: The Watertown Chamber of Commerce has decided to erect a two-story business block on the site of the burned Taggart block at the corner of Franklin Street and Public Square, to be opened by May 1924, and to cost $130,000.
125 years ago
June 29, 1898: Harrisville suffered a disastrous fire last night, with a loss of $20,000. The Riverside and Farmers’ hotels, William Bender’s general store, and Byron Crowner’s general store were burned.
150 years ago
June 29, 1873: An Adams boy recently found a Spanish silver dollar with a date of 1791 while digging around the roots of a tree on Main Street, Adams.
The world
1915 – The North Saskatchewan River flood of 1915 is the worst flood in Edmonton history.
1927 – The Bird of Paradise, a U.S. Army Air Corps Fokker tri-motor, completes the first transpacific flight, from the mainland United States to Hawaii.
1945 – The Soviet Union annexes the Czechoslovak province of Carpathian Ruthenia.
1952 – The first Miss Universe pageant is held. Armi Kuusela from Finland wins the title of Miss Universe 1952.
1987 – Vincent van Gogh’s painting, “Le Pont de Trinquetaille,” is bought for $20.4 million at an auction in London.
1995 – Space Shuttle program: STS-71 Mission (Atlantis) docks with the Russian space station Mir for the first time.
2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.