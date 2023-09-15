The north
10 years ago
Sept. 15, 2013: When Watertown Savings Bank employees accept a challenge, they don’t want to be beat. And they weren’t on Friday, during the United Way of Northern New York’s annual Jefferson County Food Drive, held in the parking lot of St. Anthony’s Church, at Bellew Avenue and Arsenal Street. “This is all from employees of Watertown Savings Bank,” said RoAnn J. Dermady, commercial loan officer, as she pointed to several pallets and bags of food. “There are 110 employees and they all worked on this.”
25 years ago
Sept. 15, 1998: A smelly European plankton similar but potentially more devastating than the spiny water flea has spread throughout Lake Ontario after being discovered in early August near Brighton, Ontario, a state official said. It was thought initially that the tiny animal was the spiny flea, but it has since been identified as the organism Cercopagis pengoi, an Eastern European predatory zooplankton never before detected in North American waters. Native to the Caspian Sea, Cercopagis is also spreading across Europe and has the strong potential to quickly upset the ecological apple cart there by out-competing forage fish for other zooplankton.
50 years ago
Sept. 15, 1973: The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the purchase of a 138-acre tract of Adirondack wilderness property on the southeast shore of Long Lake in Hamilton County. The property included 2,181 feet of developable shoreline on Long Lake. The property was purchased for $47,500 or about $344 an acre.
75 years ago
Sept. 15, 1948: Mrs. Paul Vasil, 217 South Pleasant Street, and her 62-year-old mother, Mrs. Evodoxia Andoniadis who recently arrived in the United States from Athens, Greece, were re-united for the first time in twelve years. Mrs. Andoniadis, who came to this country last month aboard the liner, Marine Carp, had been visiting with another daughter, Mrs. John Apostolides in Amsterdam, N.Y.., whom she had not seen in 19 years, until this weekend when she motored to Watertown.
100 years ago
Sept. 15, 1923: Snow fell in Oswego and vicinity before daylight yesterday, breaking all records at the Oswego weather office which have been in existence more than 52 years.
125 years ago
Sept. 15, 1898: The generosity of Watertown people has provided a fund to bring home from Camp Black nine convalescent soldiers.
150 years ago
Sept. 15, 1873: The Davis Sewing Machine Co. of this city was awarded first prize Saturday on its sewing machine exhibited at the fair at Rutland, Vt.
